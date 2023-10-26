Lincoln County Courts

Travis Bates, 19, Warren, domestic violence assault, June 12, dismissed (other).

Scott A. Beal, 52, Rockport, operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 3, $250.

Jaclyn K. Beaton-Quinn, 39, West Bath, violating condition of release, May 7, unconditional discharge.

Samantha Beckim, 36, Wiscasset, terrorizing, July 8, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, July 8, $100.

Jeffrey Scott Beckwith, 43, Richmond, violating protection from abuse order, Feb. 10, 2022, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days all but 10 days suspended, admin release sentence one year, restitution $4,000.

Andrea Leigh Benner, 18, Nobleboro, minor consuming liquor, May 20, dismissed (other).

Griffen Bond, 19, Nobleboro, possess revoked, mutilated, fictitious or fraud license/ID card, July 30, dismissed (plea to other charge); minor consuming liquor, July 30, $250.

Zachary Bradford, 30, Wiscasset, attaching false plates, June 26, unconditional discharge.

Caitlin R. Brekenfield, 23, Waldoboro, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, March 1, 2021, $400, Maine Department of Corrections two years all suspended, probation two years.

Travis L. Brown, 50, Saco, OUI (drugs or combo), July 7, 2021; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, July 7, 2021, both dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, July 7, 2021, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Kenneth Allen Burgan, 33, Brunswick, unlawful sexual contact, Sept. 19, 2021, Department of Corrections five years all but 16 months suspended, probation two years.

Devyn W. Campbell, 23, Boothbay Harbor, violation of menhaden requirement, Ch. 41, July 10, $150.

Robert G. Campbell, 41, New Harbor, manslaughter, Dec. 31, 2021, Department of Corrections 14 years all but five years suspended, probation four years, restitution $5,582; OUI (alcohol) – death, Dec. 31, 2021, $2,100, Department of Corrections one year, license suspended 10 years, registration suspended; endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 31, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months.

Steven Coombs Jr., 36, Bristol, OUI (drugs or combo), Jan. 13, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Alice Cromwell, 42, Wiscasset, violating condition of release, Aug. 10, $50.

Marissa Doss, 26, Boothbay Harbor, domestic violence assault, Sept. 27, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Sept. 27, 2022, unconditional discharge.

Martha Elliott, 72, Jefferson, OUI (alcohol), March 26, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Tracy Marie Fortin, 57, Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 22, dismissed (other).

Dylan M. French, 27, Bowdoinham, violating condition of release, Aug. 26, 2019, $100.

William S. Giles, 49, Westport Island, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 6, $500, $500 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 96 hours, license suspended 150 days; driving to endanger, Aug. 6, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Hannah Jane Grady, 41, Portland, driving to endanger, Dec. 12, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Jeremy Tyler Griffin, 33, Waldoboro, burglary, Feb. 7, 2021, York County Jail five years all but 67 days suspended, probation two years.

Elijah R. Harvey, 28, Warren, supervisor, parent, guardian/minor who violated fish prov., June 2, $100.

Dylan Hatch, 19, Bristol, minor consuming liquor, May 20, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Erik W. Hoagland, 40, Edgecomb, domestic violence assault, May 21, 2021; obstructing report of crime, May 21, 2021, both dismissed after deferred disposition.

Rebekah Marie Holt, 36, Portland, OUI (alcohol), April 19, 2022, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Jessica J. Hooper, 32, Boothbay Harbor, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Jan. 25, $400, $400 suspended, Department of Corrections three years all but 38 days suspended, probation three years; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Jan. 25, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Jan. 25, Two Bridges Regional Jail 38 days.

Gary W. Joslyn Jr., 48, Wiscasset, abandoning watercraft, Aug. 18, 2022, dismissed (other).

Ronald J. LaBonty Jr., 54, Monmouth, OUI (alcohol), one prior, June 4, dismissed (plea to other charge); OUI (alcohol), June 4, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Marley R. LeBel, 18, Nobleboro, minor consuming liquor, May 20, dismissed (other).

Nikita M. Lemar, 35, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), April 23, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Jacob Lorance, 35, Augusta, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, April 14, $500.

Shale Lee Maynard, 33, Jefferson, domestic violence assault, May 7; criminal mischief, May 7, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

David L. McCarty, 41, Nobleboro, domestic violence criminal threatening, Aug. 2, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Tylor Miller, 28, Union, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 8, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); illegal possession of firearm, Aug. 8, 2022, Department of Corrections three years all but 90 days suspended, probation two years; violating protection from abuse order, Aug. 8, 2022, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days; violating condition of release, Aug. 8, 2022, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days.

William A. Mooney Jr., 40, Warren, OUI (drugs or combo), Feb. 4, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Clancy Morton, 38, Woolwich, operating after registration suspended, Aug. 6, $75.

James Naughton, 39, Edgecomb, operate vehicle without license, Aug. 28, dismissed (other).

Teddy C. Palino, 35, Waldoboro, domestic violence assault, July 11, dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, July 11, $300.

Rachel Parker, 42, Waterville, attaching false plates, June 19; operating while license suspended or revoked, June 19; fail to stop, remain, provide information, June 19, all dismissed (other).

Steven W. Peaslee, 49, Westport Island, tag system penalties, July 20, dismissed (other).

Kristopher Peters, 47, Boothbay Harbor, operate without safety equipment, Aug. 10, $100.

Lynsie Peters, 34, Damariscotta, OUI (alcohol), June 12, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Jackson Piscopo, 30, Peterborough, N.H., OUI (alcohol), July 19, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Elliott Prats, 42, Brunswick, operate vehicle without license, Nov. 10, 2022, dismissed (other).

Steven Harrison Quimby, 47, Jefferson, burning prohibited material, Aug. 19, $100.

Howard C. Reed, 48, Waldoboro, supervisor, parent, guardian/minor who violated fish prov., June 8, $100.

Harley M. Richards, 29, Nobleboro, assault, Sept. 18, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Nicholas C. Robbins, 32, Damariscotta, OUI (alcohol), June 5, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, June 5, 2021, $500.

Jonathan D. Roberts, 48, Waban, Mass., reckless operation of watercraft, Aug. 2, 2018, dismissed after deferred disposition; operate greater than headway speed, Aug. 2, 2018, $400.

Peggy Royal, 26, Bristol, domestic violence assault, Sept. 21, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Ronnie Russomano, 49, Boothbay Harbor, domestic violence assault, prior domestic violence, Sept. 6, dismissed (witness unavailable).

Ashton J. Seiders, 18, Bristol, minor consuming liquor, May 20, dismissed (other).

Lucas P. Small, 33, Bath, operating after registration suspended, Aug. 24, dismissed (other).

Richard W. Stanton, 64, Hope, operate vehicle without license, Aug. 28, $100.

Mathew C. Tedford, 32, Edgecomb, obstruction government administration, Oct. 24, 2022, $500.

Holly Thibodeau, 51, Waldoboro, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Aug. 21, $400.

Perry G. Thompson, 65, Bristol, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Dec. 5, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Jacob Trendler, 23, Whitefield, OUI (alcohol), June 13, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

