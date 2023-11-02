Lincoln County Courts

Kara Legage, 31, Camden, violating condition of release, Oct. 20, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours.

Philip Nickerson, 37, Stockton Springs, OUI (alcohol) – no test, one prior, Oct. 26, 2022, $900, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, license suspended three years; operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 26, 2022, $250; driving to endanger, Oct. 26, 2022; refusing to sign criminal summons, Oct. 26, 2022, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Joseph Rodney Jr., 46, Bremen, violating protection from abuse order, Oct. 23, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Oct. 23, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

