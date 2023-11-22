Lincoln County Courts

Victoria J. Dezordo, 64, Jefferson, allowing dog to be at large, Oct. 8, $50.

Thatcher Jackson, 22, Belfast, domestic violence assault, June 13, 2022, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven months, probation revoked; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, June 16, 2022, probation violation, Maine Department of Corrections 19 months, probation revoked.

Michael Lonnee, 39, Randolph, operate after habitual offender revocation one prior, April 27, $1,000, $1,000 suspended, Kennebec County Jail six months; violating condition of release, April 27, Kennebec County Jail 48 hours.

Sean F. Pinkham, 35, Wiscasset, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, March 18, $400, $300 suspended; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, March 18, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Hannah N. Puskar, 24, Brunswick, operate vehicle without license, Aug. 2, dismissed (other).

Joshua Watkis, 47, Alna, two counts attaching false plates, July 7, Aug. 4, both dismissed (other – deceased).

