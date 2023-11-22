Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lincoln County Courts

at

Victoria J. Dezordo, 64, Jefferson, allowing dog to be at large, Oct. 8, $50.

Thatcher Jackson, 22, Belfast, domestic violence assault, June 13, 2022, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven months, probation revoked; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, June 16, 2022, probation violation, Maine Department of Corrections 19 months, probation revoked.

Michael Lonnee, 39, Randolph, operate after habitual offender revocation one prior, April 27, $1,000, $1,000 suspended, Kennebec County Jail six months; violating condition of release, April 27, Kennebec County Jail 48 hours.

Sean F. Pinkham, 35, Wiscasset, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, March 18, $400, $300 suspended; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, March 18, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Hannah N. Puskar, 24, Brunswick, operate vehicle without license, Aug. 2, dismissed (other).

Joshua Watkis, 47, Alna, two counts attaching false plates, July 7, Aug. 4, both dismissed (other – deceased).

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^