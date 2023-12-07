Lincoln County Courts

Adekunle O. Adeyanju, 42, Topsham, kidnapping, March 1, 2019; two counts gross sexual assault, March 1, 2019, all dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful sexual contact, March 1, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail five months.

Devin Alexander, 34, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault July 8; terrorizing, July 6, both dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Sept. 29, $100, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Nathaniel L. Alexander, 35, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, July 6, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, July 6, $100; violating condition of release, Sept. 29, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Jessica Lynn Arsenault, 43, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 10, 2021, $500, license suspended 150 days; driving to endanger, Oct. 10, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Mark C. Austin, 69, South Portland, OUI (alcohol), Sept. 9, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Adam Benner, 38, Bristol, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, May 17, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; possession or transfer or burglar’s tools, May 17, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Lance Bennett, 21, Waldoboro, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 19, $250.

John Henry Berry Jr., 61, Whitefield, operating after habitual offender revocation, April 23, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); operating while license suspended or revoked, April 23, 2022, $250, $250 suspended.

Chad Bolster, 30, Bristol, commercial shellfishing without a license, first, Oct. 3, $100.

Elizabeth Bradford Bryant, 20, Falmouth, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 27, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Harley Bulmer, 44, New Harbor, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, one prior, July 1, 2021, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 20 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; OUI (alcohol), two priors, July 1, 2021, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 20 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Michael J. Cardillo, 50, Wiscasset, driving to endanger, March 13, dismissed (other).

Casey D. Collins, 39, Warren, trafficking in prison contraband, May 4, dismissed (other).

Sierra D. Crawford, 22, Bristol, OUI (alcohol), July 31, $500, license suspended 150 days; domestic violence assault, Sept. 16, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Sept. 16, $250; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Sept. 16, $250, $250 suspended.

David Cressey, 42, Woolwich, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 14, 2019, Maine Department of Corrections three years all suspended, probation two years; forgery, Dec. 14, 2019, Department of Corrections three years all suspended, probation two years.

Russell Davidson, 56, Bath, OUI (alcohol), Sept. 15, 2022, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Ebin H. Davis, 42, Lincoln, theft of services, Dec. 31, 2021, $100, restitution $93.50; violating condition of release, Dec. 31, 2021, $100, $100 suspended.

Jordan C.P. Davis, 25, Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, June 17, restitution $200.44, unconditional discharge; attaching false plates, June 18; operating after registration suspended, June 18, both dismissed (other).

Aaron Dawson, 34, Litchfield, operate vehicle without license, April 27, 2022, $100; fail to give correct name, address, or DOB, April 27, 2022, $100, $100 suspended.

Daniel Derosier, 20, Damariscotta, criminal mischief, Aug. 3, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Aug. 3, unconditional discharge.

Casey Dorio, 20, Bowdoinham, criminal threatening, Nov. 23, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Shane J. Elliott, 23, Windsor, operate vehicle without license, June 5, 2022, $500; violating condition of release, June 5, 2022, $300; operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 1; violating condition of release, Sept. 1, both dismissed (other).

Haley Follett-Thomas, 25, Bremen, domestic violence assault, Aug. 15, filed without costs.

Wesley Glidden, 40, Bangor, violating condition of release, July 5, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Scott Edward Hawkes, 37, Orrs Island, OUI (alcohol), Sept. 11, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Nicole Hinckley, 29, Windsor, criminal mischief, May 21, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Ronald M. House, 45, Walpole, domestic violence assault, Feb. 25, 2021, probation violation, probation continued, no sentence imposed; domestic violence criminal threatening, Feb. 25, 2021, probation violation, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Paul M. Hreha, 46, Rio Rancho, N.M., domestic violence aggravated assault, July 5, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Ian Jones, 27, Dresden, driving to endanger, Aug. 19, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Ashley Knowlton, 29, Ellsworth, domestic violence assault, Aug. 20, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Aug. 20, 2022, $25.

Cody Shane Knox, 31, Windsor, criminal mischief, May 21, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Belinda Lamontagne, 58, Wiscasset, criminal trespass, Sept. 22, filed without costs.

Ricky A. Lane II, 36, Searsport, driving to endanger, April 6, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Lawrence R. Lee, 75, Newcastle, operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 1, dismissed (other).

Maria L. Lee, 41, Waldoboro, unlawful possession fentanyl powder, priors, April 24, dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful possession of scheduled drug, April 24, $400, Department of Corrections 364 days all suspended, probation one year.

Cordelia Leeman, 26, Bath, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 13, 2022; two counts violating condition of release, Aug. 13, 2022, all dismissed after deferred disposition; violating condition of release, Aug. 13, 2022, unconditional discharge.

Rebecca A. Libby, 36, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Feb. 15, restitution $236.95, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, Feb. 15, unconditional discharge.

Nickolas Littlefield, 22, Boothbay, attaching false plates, Sept. 9, $50.

John Lucas, 23, Wiscasset, criminal trespass, May 25; criminal threatening, May 25; assault, May 25, all dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, May 25, unconditional discharge.

Dustin Manson, 22, Augusta, Brunswick, gross sexual assault, Oct. 8, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful sexual contact, Oct. 8, 2021, Department of Corrections 364 days all suspended, probation one year, restitution $1,500; aggravated criminal mischief, April 5, 2022; violating condition of release, April 5, 2022; violating condition of release, June 28, 2022, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Nicholas Meiggs, 28, Waldoboro, domestic violence stalking, Dec. 21, 2021; domestic violence assault, Aug. 25, 2022, both dismissed after deferred disposition; violating condition of release, Aug. 25, 2022, unconditional discharge.

Taylor Olsen, 30, Rockland, OUI (alcohol), July 28, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Jasmine M. Page, 26, Boothbay, domestic violence assault, June 28, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, June 28, 2020, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, July 15, 2020, dismissed after deferred disposition; OUI (alcohol), one prior, Oct. 12, 2020; violating condition of release, Oct. 12, 2020, both dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Oct. 12, 2020, $575, license suspended 30 days; violating condition of release, Nov. 28, 2020, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Steve H. Poole, 68, North Berwick, driving to endanger, Aug. 31, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Kelly Robbins, 54, Lake Isabella, Mich., failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, June 17, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Mark Rosebrook, 48, Wiscasset, violating protection from abuse order, July 24, $500.

Kyndall Rhae Schmidt, 39, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), Feb. 15, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Jacob Schroeder, 23, Newcastle, OUI (alcohol), June 4, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, July 4, 2022, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Dillon E. Shaw, 36, Augusta, violating condition aquaculture lease, July 18, default judgment, $100.

Trevor L. Shorette, 30, Dresden, driving to endanger, July 26, dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, July 26, $575.

Courtney R. Simmons, 25, Nobleboro, operate vehicle without license – condition/restriction, July 3, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Timothy P. Simmons, 62, Nobleboro, OUI (alcohol), June 1, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Ashley Souza, 33, Jefferson, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, April 17, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 17, 2022, restitution $4.20, unconditional discharge.

Christopher Tebben, 18, Bath, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Jan. 18, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Samuel S. Thomas, 37, Bangor, operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 30, dismissed (other).

Florin A. Ungureanu, 35, Portland, OUI (alcohol), May 29, 2022, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Seth Vallier, 45, Augusta, violating protection from abuse order, June 1, not criminally responsible.

Victoria Wright, 24, Boothbay, OUI (alcohol), Sept. 20, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Kent Wyman, 58, Oakland, terrorizing, Sept. 5, $500.

Stuart C. Wyman, 32, Edgecomb, forgery, May 17; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, May 17, both dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, May 17, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, restitution $3,809.37; operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, May 24, $600, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, license suspended one year; operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, Aug. 31; violating condition of release, Aug. 31, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Iva M. Young, 33, Chelsea, OUI (drugs or combo), Aug. 3, 2022, $500, license suspended 150 days; three counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Aug. 3, 2022, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

