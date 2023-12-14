Lincoln County Courts

Jayson Benner, 18, Bristol, operate vehicle without license, July 17, dismissed (other).

David E. Brown Jr., 48, Greene, Sabattus, two counts violating protection from abuse order, Feb. 16, March 1; domestic violence stalking, March 1; violation of privacy, March 1, all dismissed (plea to other charge); violating protection from abuse order, March 27, $500, $500 suspended; violating condition of release, March 27, $500, $500 suspended; domestic violence stalking, Aug. 15, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating protection from abuse order, May 4, Maine Department of Corrections 364 days all suspended, probation one year; violating condition of release, May 4, $500; violating protection from abuse order, May 16, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, May 16, $500, $500 suspended.

Charity Chubbuck, 50, Nobleboro, operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, Oct. 12, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Oct. 12, $250.

Victoria J. Dezordo, 64, Jefferson, allowing dog to be at large, Oct. 8, $100; owning or keeping animal that kills or injures, Oct. 8, $100.

Jonathan L. Dowling, 52, Washington, attaching false plates, Sept. 24, $150.

Jeffrey Grant, 58, Edgecomb, solicitation of child, Feb. 4, dismissed (plea to other charge); solicitation of child, Feb. 4, Department of Corrections 364 days all suspended, probation two years.

Serene Henley, 19, Whitefield, permit unlawful use, July 17, dismissed (other).

Peter D. Lee, 67, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Feb. 28, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Timothy M. Marsters, 31, Waldoboro, criminal mischief, Sept. 9, filed without costs.

Brian McDonald, 84, Boothbay, operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 2, dismissed (other).

David Merrill, 74, Newcastle, criminal threatening, July 2, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

David Moore, 58, Boothbay Harbor, OUI (alcohol) – injury, Aug. 25; aggravated driving to endanger, Aug. 25; reckless conduct, Aug. 25, all dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Clancy Morton, 38, Woolwich, operation of defective vehicle, Aug. 23, $100.

Benjamin Powell, 49, Camden, passing stopped school bus, Sept. 18, $250.

Christopher Sidelinger, 38, Whitefield, operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 8, $250.

Sean Williams, 45, Damariscotta, obscuring motor-vehicle plates marks, Aug. 27, $100, $100 suspended; displaying fictitious vehicle certificate, Aug. 27, $250; operation of defective vehicle, Aug. 27, $250, $250 suspended.

Stuart Shane Wyman, 51, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol) – injury or death, priors, June 30, $2,500, Department of Corrections 21 months, license suspended 10 years registration suspended; terrorizing, Aug. 22; criminal mischief, Aug. 22; violating condition of release, Aug. 22, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

