Lincoln County Courts

John Andretta Jr., 34, Wiscasset, operating after registration suspended, June 3; permit unlawful use, Aug. 6; violating condition of release, Aug. 6, all dismissed (other).

Kypp Annis, 59, Rockland, OUI (alcohol), Sept. 10, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Sept. 10, $250.

Joshua M. Bagley, 42, Damariscotta, domestic violence criminal threatening, July 19, dismissed (other).

Brandon M. Bowie, 37, Carthage, violating protection from abuse order, Nov. 10, 2021, unconditional discharge.

Adrian W. Buck, 59, Woolwich, OUI (alcohol), May 10, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Roxann Calkins-Renfro, 53, Wiscasset, driving to endanger, Oct. 25, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Alex Clavette, 33, Brunswick, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 1, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Aug. 1, 2022, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Holly Corbett, 54, Waldoboro, domestic violence assault, Oct. 17, dismissed (witness unavailable).

John P. Gervais, 44, Durham, operating while license suspended or revoked, March 16, dismissed (other).

Adam D. Giles, 46, Boothbay Harbor, domestic violence assault, March 18, 2022, $500, $500 suspended; OUI (alcohol), March 19, 2022, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Nicholas A. Hodgdon, 29, Boothbay, domestic violence aggravated assault, July 22, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Michael Holbrook, 52, Boothbay, criminal attempt, April 15, 2017, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 40 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued; reckless conduct, April 15, 2017, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail two years all suspended, probation two years; arson, April 15, 2017, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail eight years all but nine months suspended, probation four years, restitution $3,092.32; criminal mischief, Aug. 23, Two Bridges Regional Jail 40 days; two counts violating protection from abuse order, Aug. 27, Aug. 29, Two Bridges Regional Jail 40 days.

Charles R. Johnson, 61, Wiscasset, violating protection from abuse order, Oct. 20, Two Bridges Regional Jail 11 days.

Todd E. Kelley, 30, Jefferson, criminal mischief, May 21, 2022, dismissed (other).

Pasquale I. Lapomarda, 23, Standish, failing to stop for officer, Nov. 15, 2021; reckless conduct, Nov. 15, 2021; criminal mischief, Nov. 15, 2021, all dismissed after deferred disposition.

Suzanne M. Leathers, 59, Auburn, theft by deception, priors, Oct. 10, 2020, Maine Department of Corrections five years all suspended, probation two years, restitution $7,146.

Jazmyne P. Lewis, 23, Boothbay, assault; violating condition of release, Jan. 6, both dismissed after deferred disposition.

Stacey A. Miller, 51, Waldoboro, theft by deception, Oct. 8, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 8, 2020, restitution $9,174.05, unconditional discharge.

Travis J. Morton, 46, Damariscotta, OUI (drugs or combo), two priors, Sept. 15, dismissed (other – deceased).

Jeffrey A. Patterson, 65, Bristol, allowing dog to be at large, Oct. 17, $50.

Dakota Peaslee, 23, Jefferson, eluding an officer, Dec. 31, 2021; driving to endanger, Dec. 31, 2021; motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Dec. 31, 2021, all dismissed after deferred disposition.

Jake J. Pilsbury, 32, Monmouth, theft by unauthorized use of property, priors, Oct. 31, 2022; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Oct. 31, 2022, both dismissed (other).

Lora Rinow, 58, Edgecomb, domestic violence assault, Sept. 16, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Reilly Sullivan, 33, Brunswick, OUI (alcohol), July 29, $500, license suspended 150 days; violating condition of release, July 29, $500, $500 suspended.

John C. Thomas, 33, Woolwich, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 15, dismissed (other).

Tyson M. Weiss, 45, Friendship, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 18, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, Oct. 18, 2021, $500.

Sarah S. Wineberg, 33, Bremen, violating condition aquaculture lease, July 18, $100.

Stuart C. Wyman, 32, Edgecomb, failing to report, Dec. 1, Two Bridges Regional Jail five days.

Anhui Yost, 29, Damariscotta, OUI (alcohol), Sept. 4, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Michael J. Young, 42, Nobleboro, domestic violence assault, Aug. 19, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Aug. 19, 2022, $250.

