Lincoln County Courts

Susan Allen, 73, Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 9, restitution $97, unconditional discharge.

Slade D. Balsdon, 17, Boothbay, operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 7, $250.

David Boynton, 42, Waldoboro, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Sept. 15, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Shawn T. Brewer, 41, Waldoboro, fish for or take shellfish from closed area, Sept. 25, $100.

Benjamin H. Butler, 46, Saco, operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 13, dismissed (other).

Ricky L. Coffin, 40, Round Pond, two counts domestic violence assault, Nov. 12; assault, Nov. 12; disorderly conduct, fighting, Nov. 12, all dismissed (witness unavailable).

Tate C. Jones, 25, Jefferson, hunt birds with shotgun more than three shells, Sept. 30, filed without costs.

Harlow James Libby Jr., 67, Newcastle, domestic violence assault, Nov. 11, dismissed (other).

Brendan McLellan, 37, Edgecomb, display false registration validation, Oct. 4, $100.

Ervin W. Morrison III, 31, Fairfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sept. 7, 2021; deceptive business practices, Sept. 7, 2021; home repair fraud, Sept. 7, 2021, all dismissed (other).

Cheyenne M. Muwin, 32, Jefferson, assault, Sept. 6; driving to endanger, Sept. 6, both dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal mischief, Sept. 6, restitution $1,273.90, unconditional discharge.

Jonathan G. Paul, 42, Waldoboro, domestic violence assault, Oct. 23, dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal mischief, Oct. 23, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; assault, Oct. 23, $300, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; violating condition of release, Nov. 8, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Crystal Gayle Plummer, 38, Wiscasset, fail to stop, remain, provide information, June 2, Two Bridges Regional Jail one day, restitution $500.

Erik Von Saltza, 85, West Rockport, attaching false plates, Nov. 3, $100.

Andrew Willis, 32, Waldoboro, operate after habitual offender revocation one prior, Aug. 27, dismissed (plea to other charge).

