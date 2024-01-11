Lincoln County Courts

Devan Anderson, 36, Bremen, operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 1, 2023, dismissed (other).

Leo Barter Jr., 52, Boothbay, violating protection from abuse order, Dec. 25, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours.

Robert H. Blanchard, 53, Bristol, operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 8, 2023, $250; attaching false plates, Nov. 8, 2023; displaying fictitious vehicle certificate, Nov. 8, 2023, both dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Nov. 8, 2023, $250, $250 suspended.

Chad Bolster, 30, Bristol, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 25, 2023, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Todd W. Bradstreet, 44, Bristol, reckless conduct, Nov. 4, 2023; domestic violence assault, Nov. 4, 2023; illegal possession of firearm, Nov. 4, 2023; operating after habitual offender revocation, Nov. 4, 2023; violating condition of release, Nov. 4, 2023, all dismissed (witness unavailable).

Nathaniel Burr, 24, South Bristol, failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, Nov. 16, 2023, $150.

Gerald Antonio Parrales Gonzalez, 29, Portland, operate vehicle without license, Oct. 24, 2023, dismissed (other).

William Groder, 61, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, Dec. 26, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Dec. 26, 2023 Two Bridges Regional Jail 12 hours.

Jason Garrett King, 43, Waldoboro, assault, Sept. 20, 2023, $300.

Jeffrey W. Lanham, 32, Boothbay, operating after registration suspended, Sept. 30, 2023, dismissed (other).

Stephen Norton, 60, Damariscotta, domestic violence assault, Aug. 14, 2023, filed without costs; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Aug. 14, 2023, filed without costs; indecent conduct, Aug. 14, 2023, filed without costs.

Garrett Prior, 22, Bremen, fail to stop, provide information, Nov. 3, 2023, restitution $15,000, unconditional discharge.

Michael Snyder, 52, Liberty, operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 11, 2023, $250.

