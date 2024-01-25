Lincoln County Courts

James K. Brawn III, 37, Bath, assault, June 18, 2023, $300, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months all but 30 days suspended, administrative release sentence one year; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, June 18, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; OUI (alcohol) – no test, one prior, Oct. 1, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Oct. 1, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; domestic violence assault, Nov. 30, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Nov. 30, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; violating condition of release, Nov. 30, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Lovell Cox, 16, Bath, operate vehicle without license, Nov. 11, 2023, dismissed (other).

Kaizer Ebenezio De Souza, 44, Manchester, N.H., failing to make oral or written accident report, Nov. 4, 2023, $150.

Hannah E. Fogg, 20, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 12, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Joseph Frazer, 30, Boothbay, operate vehicle without license, Feb. 25, 2023, dismissed (other).

Chloe L. Harvey, 21, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 11, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Chayse Reed, 26, Wiscasset, criminal mischief, Nov. 2, 2023, $100.

