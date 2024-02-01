Lincoln County Courts

Devan Anderson, 36, Bremen, operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 30, 2023, dismissed (other).

Rusty A. Baltazar, 61, Bath, unlawful sexual touching, Feb. 4, 2023, dismissed (other).

Andrew B. Blackman, 26, Boothbay Harbor, operate watercraft under influence over 21, July 22, 2023, $400; operating watercraft to endanger, July 22, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Paulette A. Carter, 56, Boothbay, assault, Feb. 15, 2023, dismissed (other).

Jonathan Costello, 33, Wiscasset, burglary, Sept. 23, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); aggravated criminal trespass, Sept. 23, 2023, Maine Department of Corrections 12 months all suspended, probation one year, restitution $2,998.73; criminal mischief, Sept. 23, 2023, $200, $200 suspended; assault, Sept. 23, 2023, $300.

Justin P. Creamer, 39, Waldoboro, driving to endanger, June 11, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 11, 2023, $500.

Dennis Davis, 75, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), July 5, 2023, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Tyler A. Davis, 28, Augusta, domestic violence assault, July 23, 2023; violating condition of release, July 23, 2023, both dismissed (other).

William A. Dibiase, 34, Gray, domestic violence assault, Sept. 28, 2023; obstructing report of crime, Sept. 28, 2023; violating condition of release, Sept. 28, 2023, all dismissed (other).

Alison R. Donovan, 21, Wiscasset, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Aug. 28, 2023, $400; violating condition of release, Aug. 28, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Grace Campbell Drinkwater, 17, Arrowsic, attaching false plates, Aug. 30, 2023; operation of defective vehicle, Aug. 30, 2023; operating vehicle without license, Aug. 30, 2023, all de minimus.

Hannah Hart, 31, Damariscotta, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 19, 2023, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Shawn Houy, 51, Baden, Pa., OUI (alcohol), Aug. 11, 2023, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Frederick Hunnewell, 24, New Gloucester, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, April 21, 2023, $400, $400 suspended; operating while license suspended or revoked, April 21, 2023, $500, $500 suspended; attaching false plates, April 21, 2023, $500, $500 suspended; operating after registration suspended, April 21, 2023, $500, $500 suspended; violating condition of release, April 21, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; driving to endanger, April 21, 2023, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Arthur Jones, 55, South Portland, OUI (alcohol), one prior, Oct. 15, 2023, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months all but 10 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Sarah L. Jones, 56, Jefferson, violating condition of release, Aug. 10, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); attaching false plates, Aug. 10, 2023, $150.

Gary W. Joslyn Jr., 48, Wiscasset, operating after habitual offender revocation, May 25, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); operating while license suspended or revoked, May 25, 2022, $250.

Todd E. Kelley, 30, Jefferson, endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 20, 2021, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Michelle M. Leonard, 57, Waldoboro, attaching false plates, Aug. 2, 2023, $50.

John Maclaren Sr., 75, Wiscasset, terrorizing, June 11, 2023; harassment, June 11, 2023, June 25, 2023; criminal mischief, June 11, 2023, June 25, 2023; violating protection from abuse order, July 15, 2023, all dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Dustin R. Malmstrom, 36, Waldoboro, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, July 27, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, July 27, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 14 days all suspended; fail to provide correct name, address, DOB, July 27, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); aggravated criminal mischief, Oct. 5, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Oct. 5, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 14 days; violating condition of release, Oct. 5, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Pamela Miller, 69, Nobleboro, domestic violence assault, Oct. 17, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Elizabeth M. Ober, 21, Westport Island, allow minor to possess or consume liquor, July 30, 2023; minor consuming liquor, July 30, 2023, both dismissed (other).

Austin J. Parsons, 30, Damariscotta, allowing dog to be at large, Dec. 14, 2023, $50.

Madison M. Phelps, 18, Bristol, minor consuming liquor, May 20, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Paul Pletcher, 55, Wiscasset, driving to endanger, Sept. 28, 2023, $575, license suspended 30 days; failing to make oral or written accident report, Sept. 28, 2023; failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, Sept. 28, 2023, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Dustin J. Prior, 29, Nobleboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Feb. 3, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 201 days, restitution $4,000; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Feb. 3, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 180 days, restitution $300; theft by unauthorized use of property, Feb. 3, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 201 days.

Konstantinos Rigas, 35, Boothbay Harbor, three counts violating condition of release, Nov. 1, 2023, all dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Jason Schlander, 42, Jefferson, domestic violence aggravated assault, March 25, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 186 days, probation violation, probation partially revoked, probation continued; OUI (alcohol), July 17, 2023, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Ursula M. Schumann, 57, Wiscasset, driving to endanger, Jan. 3, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Loretta Sproul, 37, Bath, domestic violence assault, Aug. 5, 2023, de minimis.

Michael A. Thomas, 48, Solon, operating after habitual offender revocation, July 15, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); operating while license suspended or revoked, July 15, 2023, $250.

Joshua Turner Jr., 21, Pittston, domestic violence criminal threatening, Sept. 20, 2023; indecent conduct, Sept. 20, 2023, both dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Sept. 20, 2023, $300; violating condition of release, Sept. 21, 2023, $300, $300 suspended.

Joselynn A. Walden, 41, Bangor, assault, April 26, 2023, dismissed (other).

Ralph A. White, 63, Waldoboro, assault, June 20, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, June 20, 2022, $250.

Elizabeth Wila, 26, Damariscotta, domestic violence assault, Nov. 5, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Jesse Kyle Wright, 43, Edgecomb, reckless conduct, July 14, 2023; driving to endanger, July 14, 2023; fail to stop, remain, provide information, July 14, 2023, all dismissed (other).

Edward A. Yarmosh, 59, Boothbay, reckless conduct, June 13, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jeremy R. York, 44, Wiscasset, hunt or possess wild turkey during closed season, Jan. 25, 2023; shooting animal or bird from public paved way, Jan. 25, 2023; discharge firearm or crossbow near dwelling, Jan. 25, 2023, all dismissed (other).

Michael J. Young, 42, Bristol, OUI (alcohol), one prior, Sept. 2, 2023; operate vehicle without license – condition/restriction, Sept. 2, 2023, both dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Sept. 2, 2023, $500.

