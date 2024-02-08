Lincoln County Courts

Cameron D. Alley, 24, Boothbay, failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, Nov. 25, 2023, $500; failing to make oral or written accident report, Nov. 25, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Leo Barter II, 52, Boothbay, violating protection from abuse order, Jan. 24, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours.

Sean A. Boynton, 56, Jefferson, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Nov. 8, 2023, restitution $225, unconditional discharge.

Brandon A. Chaloux, 43, Jefferson, violating condition of release, Jan. 24, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours.

Joshua B. Cote, 26, Whitefield, failure to register vehicle, Oct. 17, 2023, dismissed (other).

Kali Jane Fawcett, 24, Wiscasset, operate vehicle without license, Nov. 27, 2023, dismissed (other).

Suzanne M. Gardner, 57, Rockland, permit attachment of false plates, Dec. 24, 2022, unconditional discharge.

Allen L. Glidden Jr., 38, Jefferson, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Sept. 20, 2023; violating condition of release, Sept. 20, 2023, both de minimus.

Linsey Lou Grover, 35, Trevett, attaching false plates, Dec. 12, 2023, unconditional discharge.

Danielle N. Niles, 39, Waterboro, operating while license suspended or revoked, March 18, 2022, dismissed (other).

Christa J. Palmer, 36, Rockland, failure to register vehicle, Sept. 21, 2023, $575; driving to endanger, Sept. 21, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Sean F. Pinkham, 35, Wiscasset, permit attachment of false plates, Dec. 12, 2023, unconditional discharge.

Clayton Spinney II, 70, Jefferson, unlawful sexual touching, Dec. 7, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, Dec. 7, 2023, $300.

Kyle Taylor, 40, Boothbay, criminal mischief, Dec. 31, 2023, unconditional discharge.

Allen R. Teele, 55, Bremen, passing stopped school bus, Nov. 17, 2023, $250.

