Lincoln County Courts

Tara Brewer, 33, Boothbay Harbor, failing to make oral or written accident report, Oct. 29, 2023, $500.

Jordyn Brown, 17, Thomaston, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Aug. 27, 2023, dismissed (other).

Daniel Campbell, 37, Friendship, operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 2, 2023, $250; violating condition of release, Oct. 2, 2023, unconditional discharge.

Joseph E. Dauphin, 21, Phippsburg, burn without permit, Oct. 1, 2023; burning prohibited material, Oct. 1, 2023; failing to extinguish fire, Oct. 1, 2023; failing to provide correct name, address, DOB, Oct. 1, 2023, all dismissed (other).

Christina Doray, 43, Dresden, OUI (alcohol) – no test, one prior, Aug. 2, 2023, $900, Two Bridges Regional Jail 364 days all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended; operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, Aug. 2, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Yesser Rabee Fattal, 38, Orlando, Fla., operate vehicle without license, Sept. 20, 2023, $300.

Patrick Gregory, 37, Jefferson, criminal threatening, July 11, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal threatening, July 11, 2023, $200.

Anthony Langille, 55, Waldoboro, unlawful possession cocaine, priors, May 7, 2023, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Theodore Larkin, 36, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol) – injury or death, priors, Sept. 15, 2021, $2,100, Maine Department of Corrections two years, license suspended 10 years, registration suspended; aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, Sept. 15, 2021, $1,000, $1,000 suspended, Department of Corrections two years, license suspended 10 years, registration suspended; violating condition of release, Sept. 15, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail 180 days, license suspended 10 years, registration suspended; violating condition of release, June 29, 2022, Two Bridges Regional Jail 180 days; criminal trespass, July 14, 2022, Two Bridges Regional Jail 180 days; violating condition of release, July 14, 2022, Two Bridges Regional Jail 180 days; three counts violating condition of release, July 14, 2022, all dismissed (plea to other charge); refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Department of Corrections 364 days; violating condition of release, Sept. 28, 2022, Two Bridges Regional Jail 180 days.

James Lee, 26, Boothbay, domestic violence assault, Nov. 16, 2023, dismissed (other).

Tennyson Earl Lincoln, 20, Bath, domestic violence assault, Jan. 17, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Jacob R. Masters, 19, Bristol, allow minor to possess or consume liquor, May 20, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Shale Lee Maynard, 34, Jefferson, domestic violence assault, May 7, 2023; criminal mischief, May 7, 2023; operating while license suspended or revoked, May 7, 2023; failing to stop for officer, May 7, 2023, all dismissed (other – deceased).

Murphy A. McMahon, 24, Cambridge, Mass., OUI (alcohol), Aug. 30, 2021, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Michael J. Melehov, 19, Walpole, minor consuming liquor, May 20, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Richard Moran, 61, Waldoboro, assault, Feb. 12, 2023, dismissed (other).

Christy M. Perce, 45, Wiscasset, violating protection from abuse order, Jan. 29, 2023; two counts assault, Jan. 29, 2023; false public alarm or report, Jan. 29, 2023, all dismissed (plea to other charge); refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Jan. 29, 2023, $500.

Christina Petersen, 45, Waldoboro, operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, Aug. 15, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 15, 2023, $250.

Carol A. Prentice, 68, Bristol, hunt from stand or blind overlooking deer bait, Oct. 28, 2023, $500.

Joseph Rodney Jr., 47, Phippsburg, two counts violating protection order, priors, Nov. 8, 2023, Nov. 15, 2023; domestic violence stalking, Nov. 8, 2023, all dismissed (plea to other charge); two counts violating protection from abuse order, Nov. 8, 2023, Nov. 15, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 10 days; violating condition of release, Nov. 15, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Nov. 15, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 10 days.

Brett K. Verney, 39, Damariscotta, menhaden fishing license, Aug. 7, 2023, de minimus.

Peter Wappler, 65, Freeport, OUI (alcohol), July 9, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, July 9, 2023, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Lauren K. Ward, 32, Riverdale, Ill., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, April 19, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, restitution $400; forgery, April 19, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, April 24, 2023; forgery, April 24, 2023; criminal conspiracy, April 24, 2023, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Joshua P. Woodcock, 34, Alna, assault, Oct. 5, 2022, $300; criminal mischief, Oct. 5, 2022, $300, $300 suspended.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

