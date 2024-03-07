Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lincoln County Courts

at

Zachery A. Adams, 32, Nobleboro, possess sexual explicit material of minor under 12, March 8, 2023, acquitted; falsifying physical evidence, March 8, 2023, acquitted; violating condition of release, March 8, 2023, acquitted.

Robert N. Benner, 40, Pemaquid, operating while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 31, 2023, dismissed (other).

Brooke Burnham, 27, Owls Head, theft by unauthorized use of property, Nov. 1, 2023; violating condition of release, Nov. 1, 2023, both dismissed (other).

Tony D. Cocco, 25, Edgecomb, OUI (alcohol) – no test, one prior, Aug. 23, 2023, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail 360 days all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended; motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Aug. 23, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 12 days; OUI (alcohol), one prior, Aug. 31, 2023; violating condition of release, Aug. 31, 2023; fail to register vehicle within 30 days, Aug. 31, 2023; operate vehicle without license, Sept. 10, 2023, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Peter Hunter, 78, Boothbay, failing to make oral or written accident report, Aug. 27, 2023, dismissed (other).

Daigan McKusic, 29, Friendship, operating unregistered ATV, Nov. 26, 2023, $200.

Michael Owens, 36, Cambridge, Mass., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, May 14, 2023; domestic violence criminal threatening, May 14, 2023; domestic violence assault, May 14, 2023, all dismissed (witness unavailable).

Jeffrey A. Patterson, 65, Bristol, allowing dog to be at large, Jan. 12, $50.

Craig E. Prior, 71, Bremen, wholesaling seafood without license, Dec. 8, 2023, $100.

Tyler F. Prive, 33, Wiscasset, criminal trespass, Sept. 30, 2023, dismissed (other).

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^