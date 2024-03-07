Lincoln County Courts

Zachery A. Adams, 32, Nobleboro, possess sexual explicit material of minor under 12, March 8, 2023, acquitted; falsifying physical evidence, March 8, 2023, acquitted; violating condition of release, March 8, 2023, acquitted.

Robert N. Benner, 40, Pemaquid, operating while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 31, 2023, dismissed (other).

Brooke Burnham, 27, Owls Head, theft by unauthorized use of property, Nov. 1, 2023; violating condition of release, Nov. 1, 2023, both dismissed (other).

Tony D. Cocco, 25, Edgecomb, OUI (alcohol) – no test, one prior, Aug. 23, 2023, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail 360 days all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended; motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Aug. 23, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 12 days; OUI (alcohol), one prior, Aug. 31, 2023; violating condition of release, Aug. 31, 2023; fail to register vehicle within 30 days, Aug. 31, 2023; operate vehicle without license, Sept. 10, 2023, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Peter Hunter, 78, Boothbay, failing to make oral or written accident report, Aug. 27, 2023, dismissed (other).

Daigan McKusic, 29, Friendship, operating unregistered ATV, Nov. 26, 2023, $200.

Michael Owens, 36, Cambridge, Mass., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, May 14, 2023; domestic violence criminal threatening, May 14, 2023; domestic violence assault, May 14, 2023, all dismissed (witness unavailable).

Jeffrey A. Patterson, 65, Bristol, allowing dog to be at large, Jan. 12, $50.

Craig E. Prior, 71, Bremen, wholesaling seafood without license, Dec. 8, 2023, $100.

Tyler F. Prive, 33, Wiscasset, criminal trespass, Sept. 30, 2023, dismissed (other).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

