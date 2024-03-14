Lincoln County Courts

Zachary Bondy, 28, Boothbay Harbor, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 14, 2021, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Dustin J. Carter, 37, Nobleboro, operating unregistered ATV, Nov. 17, 2023, $200.

Scott Delano, 37, Waldoboro, endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 29, 2023, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Hannah Hart, 31, Damariscotta, theft by unauthorized use of property, Nov. 13, 2023; criminal mischief, Nov. 13, 2023; driving to endanger, Nov. 13, 2023, all dismissed (plea to other charge); failing to make oral or written accident report, Nov. 13, 2023, $100.

Carrick M. Lally, 17, Warren, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Oct. 2, 2023, dismissed (other).

Drake Mascal, 24, Augusta, hunt wild turkey in violation of rules, Nov. 20, 2023, $500.

David L. McCranie, 37, Bath, unauthorized dissemination of private images, March 30, 2023, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Douglas O. McLain Jr., 66, Walpole, hunt from stand or blind overlooking deer bait, Nov. 29, 2023, $500.

Wayne S. Moore Jr., 65, Union, OUI (alcohol) – no test, Aug. 24, 2022, dismissed (other).

Nickolas Munsey, 25, Brunswick, operate after habitual offender revocation two priors, Sept. 28, 2023, dismissed (other).

Appolonia Sheppard, 38, Walpole, allowing dog to be at large, Dec. 26, 2023, $50.

Brian Swift, 37, Chelsea, operating while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 21, 2022, dismissed (other).

Kyle Van Der Merwe, 33, Apex, N.C., operate vehicle without license, Aug. 30, 2023, dismissed (other).

