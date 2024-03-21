Lincoln County Courts

Tina Alley, 68, South Bristol, OUI (alcohol), Nov. 3, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Todd W. Bradstreet, 45, Bristol, operating after habitual offender revocation, Aug. 11, 2023, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Cameron Brown, 23, Yarmouth, OUI (alcohol) – no test, July 9, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, July 9, 2023, $300, $300 suspended; driving to endanger, July 9, 2023, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Michael Capriole, 58, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol) – no test, March 20, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); refusing to sign uniform summons complaint, March 20, 2023, $575; driving to endanger, March 20, 2023, $575, $575 suspended, license suspended 30 days.

Theodore Cocco, 58, Waldoboro, violating condition of release, July 3, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine days; operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, July 3, 2023, $600, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine days, license suspended one year; attaching false plates, July 3, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours, license suspended one year; violating condition of release, Dec. 29, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine days; operating while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 29, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Amber Diaz, 35, Whitefield, obstructing report of crime, Dec. 5, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Thomas J. Diehl McGrath, 36, Waldoboro, operating while license suspended or revoked, March 1, 2023, dismissed (other).

Todd L. Dodge, 51, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Jan. 2, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days, restitution $500; criminal mischief, Jan. 2, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Jan. 2, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; violating condition of release, Dec. 28, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 10 days.

Jonah Farley, 30, Union, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Sept. 6, 2023, $400, $400 suspended; violating condition of release, Sept. 6, 2023, $250, $250 suspended; operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 6, 2023, $250, $250 suspended.

Ethan K. Fink, 51, Bristol, operating while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 3, 2023, dismissed (other).

Mark C. Flynn, 66, The Bronx, N.Y., criminal mischief, Aug. 4, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Amber L. Golden, 31, Wiscasset, operate after habitual offender revocation, two priors, Sept. 9, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge).

William Hanscom, 41, Dresden, fail to comply sex offender reg. act, first offense, Oct. 11, 2023, dismissed (other).

Katlin Heath, 30, Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, May 21, 2021; display suspended driver license, May 21, 2021; violating condition of release, May 21, 2021, all dismissed after deferred disposition.

Elijah Jackson, 28, West Bath, domestic violence assault, Nov. 17, 2022; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Nov. 17, 2022, both dismissed after deferred disposition.

Kaitlyn Kelley, 31, Jefferson, endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 20, 2021, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Thomas Kent, 25, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 6, 2023; motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Oct. 6, 2023, both dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Oct. 6, 2023, $575, license suspended 30 days; failing to stop for officer, Oct. 6, 2023, $575, $575 suspended, license suspended 30 days.

Garret Lundborg, 26, Somerville, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Oct. 11, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Oct. 11, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days.

Steven Lutes Jr., 38, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, April 29, 2021; violating protection from abuse order, May 20, 2022, both dismissed after deferred disposition; violating condition of release, Oct. 11, 2022, unconditional discharge; driving to endanger, Dec. 20, 2022; violating condition of release, Dec. 20, 2022, both dismissed after deferred disposition.

Ashley MacLeod, 38, Bowdoin, OUI (alcohol), July 2, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Matthew Main, 23, Newcastle, two counts operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct 6, 2023, Oct. 12, 2023, both dismissed (other).

Dustin Manson, 22, Augusta, unlawful sexual contact, Oct. 8, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days, probation violation, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Benjamin A. Marr, 42, Thomaston, OUI (alcohol), Nov. 3, 2023, $500, license suspended 150 days; operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 3, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge).

James M. Ogden, 58, Waldoboro, assault, Oct. 7, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Oct. 7, 2023, guilty.

Nathaniel R. Olson, 24, Jefferson, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 10, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal mischief, Dec. 10, 2021, $250; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 10, 2021, unconditional discharge.

Joey L. Peaslee, 42, Jefferson, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, Aug. 24, 2023; violating condition of release, Aug. 24, 2023; operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 24, 2023, all dismissed (other).

Timothy Peaslee, 30, Whitefield, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Aug. 2, 2023; failing to stop for officer, Aug. 2, 2023; operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 2, 2023, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Tyler D. Peters, 28, Cushing, OUI (alcohol), one prior, April 21, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, April 21, 2021, $500.

Troy Steeves, 46, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), March 15, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, March 15, 2022, $1,000, license suspended 30 days.

Nicholas Stoddard, 29, Whitefield, operating while license suspended or revoked, April 9, 2020; attaching false plates, April 9, 2020, both dismissed (other).

Kenneth Swift, 52, Whitefield, fail to comply sex offender reg. act, first offense, Nov. 6, 2023, $250.

Brian E. Tomacelli, 37, Boothbay, forgery, Aug. 5, 2022; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 5, 2022, both dismissed (plea to other charge); forgery, Aug. 5, 2022, unconditional discharge; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 5, 2022, unconditional discharge; two counts operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 27, 2023, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Anthony P. Trottier, 34, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 20, 2023, dismissed (other).

Evelyn Underwood, 27, Gardiner, OUI (alcohol) – injury, Feb. 10, 2021, $2,100, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months, license suspended six years; aggravated driving to endanger, Feb. 10, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); endangering the welfare of a child, Feb. 10, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; violating condition of release, Aug. 11, 2022, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days.

Mary D. Webb, 20, Riverdale, Ill., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, April 24, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days, restitution $800; forgery, April 24, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days; criminal conspiracy, April 24, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

