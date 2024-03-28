Lincoln County Courts

Russell A. Anglen, 62, Somerville, domestic violence assault, Dec. 15, 2023; domestic violence criminal threatening, Dec. 15 2023, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Nadia Carter, 31, Boothbay Harbor, OUI (alcohol) – two priors, June 17, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 days, probation partially revoked.

Tugba Ciftci, 27, Boothbay Harbor, operate vehicle without license, July 19, 2023, dismissed (other).

Garrett Crabtree, 19, Hope, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Jan. 21, 2023; driving to endanger, Jan. 21, 2023; violating condition of release, Jan. 21, 2023, all dismissed (other).

Devin Davis, 37, Friendship, operate after habitual offender revocation, one prior, April 19, 2022, $1,000, $1,000 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; attaching false plates, April 19, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); operate after habitual offender revocation, one prior, July 26, 2023, $1,000, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; violating condition of release, July 26, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

John David Ferguson, 21, China, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Feb. 4, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Nicholas R. Freeman, 32, Portland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, March 19, no probable cause.

Louis R. Gallegos III, 50, Jefferson, operate vehicle without license, Jan. 10, $100.

Gary Hatch, 70, Owls Head, violate shell size limit of scallops, Jan. 22, $500.

Alton L. King III, 41, Alna, endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 14, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Jennifer M. Libby, 45, Newcastle, domestic violence assault, Nov. 9, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, Nov. 9, 2023, $300.

Edward T. Male, 28, South Paris, theft by deception, Aug. 4, 2023, filed without costs.

Sharon A. Mariner, 71, Round Pond, OUI (alcohol) – no test, Sept. 24, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Chad T. McDougal, 32, Skowhegan, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence, May 27, 2022, Kennebec County Jail 90 days; violating condition of release, May 27, 2022, Kennebec County Jail 90 days; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, May 27, 2022, Kennebec County Jail 90 days; obstructing report of crime, May 27, 2022; operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, May 27, 2022, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Tylor A. Miller, 29, Union, engaging in activities while suspended, Jan. 18, $500; shellfish harvesting license violation – commercial, Jan. 18, $300, $300 suspended.

Brady M. O’Brien, 40, Bremen, domestic violence assault, March 13, dismissed (witness unavailable).

Karen Pinkham, 63, Damariscotta, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Nov. 29, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Nicholas S. Richio II, 42, Boothbay Harbor, OUI (alcohol), one prior, Aug. 4, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Aug. 4, 2021, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Jean Rivera, 40, Alna, endangering the welfare of a child, Sept. 13, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Tina Roche, 63, East Boothbay, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 28, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, Oct. 28, 2022, $575.

Melinda S. Schooley, 39, Wiscasset, two counts tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, July 19, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); endangering the welfare of a child, July 19, 2022, guilty.

Jonathan Simpson, 34, Wiscasset, domestic violence criminal threatening, Nov. 2, 2023, filed without costs.

Patrick F. Wenners, 44, Boothbay Harbor, operating after registration suspended, Jan. 15, $50.

Kevin White, 58, Damariscotta, obstructing report of crime, Feb. 21, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition; domestic violence criminal threatening, Feb. 21, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Peter W. Witwicki, 63, Boothbay, New Harbor, operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 16, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); attaching false plates, Oct. 16, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours; violating condition of release, Oct. 16, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Dec. 9, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Dec. 9, 2023, unconditional discharge.

