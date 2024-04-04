Lincoln County Courts

Scott Joseph Beckim, 43, Damariscotta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, June 7, 2023, $500; two counts violating condition of release, June 7, 2023 Nov. 11, 2023, $250, $250 suspended; operating while license suspended or revoked, Nov. 11, 2023, $250.

Scott W. Bennett, 32, Boothbay, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, Dec. 27, 2023, dismissed (other).

Peter A. Berry, 32, Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, May 14, 2023, dismissed by court; theft by receiving stolen property, May 20, 2023, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Kristopher E. Brill, 46, Farmingdale, two counts disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Dec. 31, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; two counts criminal mischief, Dec. 31, 2023, Jan. 1, domestic violence assault, Dec. 31, 2023; domestic violence stalking, Jan. 1; criminal trespass, Jan. 1; violating condition of release, Jan. 1, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Parker James Burnelle, 23, Madison, operate without safety equipment, Dec. 28, 2023, $100.

Kassandra Carter, 37, Jefferson, terrorizing, Oct. 10, 2023, dismissed (other).

Alden E. Colby, 40, South Portland, operate watercraft under influence over 21, Aug. 26, 2023, $400.

Tammy R. Elliott, 54, Damariscotta, assault, Aug. 24, 2023, filed without costs; refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, Aug. 24, 2023, filed without costs; disorderly conduct, fighting, Aug. 24, 2023, filed without costs; criminal trespass, Aug. 24, 2023, filed without costs.

Deldrick Ferrell, 45, Calvert, Ala., aggravated attempted murder, April 29, 2022; aggravated criminal trespass, April 29, 2022, both dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, April 29, 2022, $300, Two Bridges Regional Jail 364 days all suspended, probation one year.

Nathan B. Mooers, 39, Skowhegan, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, July 5, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, July 5, 2022, $500.

Adriel J. Morson, 29, Bangor, assault, March 24, 2022, dismissed (witness unavailable).

Jason E. Oliver, 46, Nobleboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 31, 2023, dismissed (other).

Katie Rackliff, 64, Wiscasset, driving to endanger, Sept. 1, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Ryan Shorey, 30, Southport, operating while license suspended or revoked, July 4, 2023, $250; failing to provide correct name, address, date of birth, July 4, 2023, $250, $250 suspended; failing to stop for officer, July 4, 2023, $250, $250 suspended; operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, July 12, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Charles A. Stone, 52, Rockport, illegal possession of firearm, Nov. 1, 2021, dismissed (other).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

