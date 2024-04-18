Lincoln County Courts

Cody J. Dinsmore, 33, Union, operating while license suspended or revoked, April 28, 2023, dismissed (other).

Eric J. Doughty, 48, Boothbay, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, Jan. 11, dismissed (other).

Cameron P. Guth, 27, West Bath, failing to stop for officer, Dec. 4, 2023; operating while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 4, 2023, both dismissed (other).

Douglas Pedersen, 65, Edgecomb, domestic violence assault, Feb. 10, dismissed (other).

Ashley Robinson, 49, Woolwich, assault on an officer, April 7, dismissed (other).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

