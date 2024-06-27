Lincoln County Courts

Thomas J. Allen, 68, Whitefield, violating condition of release, May 10, dismissed (other).

Russell A. Anglen, 62, Somerville, domestic violence assault, Dec. 15, 2023; domestic violence criminal threatening, Dec. 15, 2023; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Dec. 15, 2023, all dismissed (other).

Joseph B. Blackler, 36, Waldoboro, violating condition of release, Jan. 15; operating while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 15, both dismissed (other).

Anne Marie Fogg, 54, Bristol, domestic violence assault, May 24, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, May 24, $150.

Robert Frizzell, 51, Boothbay Harbor, assault, April 23, de minimus.

Matthew Harkins, 37, Wiscasset, burn without permit, April 27, $100.

Zachary Hillock, 31, Boothbay, operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 18, 2023, dismissed (other).

Donna Johnson, 52, Waldoboro, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Feb. 2, $150.

Juan Meneses, 37, Whitefield, burn without permit, April 27, $100.

Vanessa R. Parlin, 36, Bremen, domestic violence assault, May 12; criminal mischief, May 12, both dismissed (other).

Christopher R. Poore, 44, Dresden, assault, Jan. 9, 2023; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Jan. 9, 2023, both dismissed (other).

Trevor Shorette, 30, Dresden, illegal possession of firearm, May 4, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Crystal J. Small, 49, Waldoboro, cut Christmas trees or boughs without permission, Nov. 28, 2023, $50.

Alissa Sprague, 42, Damariscotta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, April 22, $400; attaching false plates, April 22, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Melissa A. Telega, 56, Sunderland, Mass., allowing dog to be at large, May 28, $50.

Brett K. Verney, 40, Newcastle, violation of menhaden requirement, Ch. 41, Sept. 22, 2023, dismissed (other).

Jacob West, 38, Union, operate after habitual offender revocation – one prior, April 3, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, April 3, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days, restitution $200.27; violating condition of release, April 3, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

