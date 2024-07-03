Lincoln County Courts

Paul Burke, 64, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, May 23, dismissed (other).

Dontay George, 27, New York, N.Y., aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, Aug. 23, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Aug. 23, 2023, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail five years all but 18 months suspended, probation three years; criminal forfeiture of property, Aug. 23, 2023, offense committed.

Ashley Nye, 36, Westbrook, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 14, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail six days, restitution $789; forgery, Jan. 14, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail six days; violating condition of release, Jan. 14, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail six days; stealing drugs, Jan. 16, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail two years all but six days suspended, probation one year; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 16, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail six days; violating condition of release, Jan. 16, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail six days.

Jonathan G. Paul, 42, Waldoboro, failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, Dec. 20, 2023, $50.

Michael A. Squillace, 45, Woolwich, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 16, 2021, $1,100.

Amanda Young, 42, Waldoboro, domestic violence assault, May 20, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, May 20, Two Bridges Regional Jail 22 days; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, May 20, guilty.

