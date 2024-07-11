Lincoln County Courts

Zachary Daniello, 20, Thomaston, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, April 15, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Lindsey L. Grover, 35, Wiscasset, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, May 6, $400.

Sierra Paige Leigh, 26, Randolph, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, May 5, $400; violating condition of release, May 5, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Sean F. Pinkham, 35, Wiscasset, engaging in activities while suspended, April 10, $500.

Matthew Springer, 34, Waldoboro, fish without valid license, April 21, $100.

Travis M. Williams, 26, Boothbay, eluding an officer, Oct. 18, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Oct. 18, 2023, $575, license suspended 30 days; motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Oct. 18, 2023, $500, $500 suspended; violating condition of release, Oct. 18, 2023, $500, $500 suspended; fail to give correct name, address, or date of birth, Oct. 18, 2023, $500, $500 suspended; operate vehicle without license, Oct. 18, 2023, $500, $500 suspended; failing to stop for officer, Oct. 18, 2023, $500, $500 suspended.

