The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lincoln County Courts

at

Zachary Daniello, 20, Thomaston, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, April 15, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Lindsey L. Grover, 35, Wiscasset, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, May 6, $400.

Sierra Paige Leigh, 26, Randolph, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, May 5, $400; violating condition of release, May 5, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Sean F. Pinkham, 35, Wiscasset, engaging in activities while suspended, April 10, $500.

Matthew Springer, 34, Waldoboro, fish without valid license, April 21, $100.

Travis M. Williams, 26, Boothbay, eluding an officer, Oct. 18, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Oct. 18, 2023, $575, license suspended 30 days; motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Oct. 18, 2023, $500, $500 suspended; violating condition of release, Oct. 18, 2023, $500, $500 suspended; fail to give correct name, address, or date of birth, Oct. 18, 2023, $500, $500 suspended; operate vehicle without license, Oct. 18, 2023, $500, $500 suspended; failing to stop for officer, Oct. 18, 2023, $500, $500 suspended.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^