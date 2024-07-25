Lincoln County Courts

Cyrus L. Alley, 21, South Thomaston, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-mph over speed limit, April 16, 2023, dismissed (other).

Brandi Arsenault, 43, Boothbay, domestic violence assault, March 3, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, March 3, 2023, unconditional discharge; two counts violating condition of release, May 2, July 9, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours.

William L. Beckim, 42, Damariscotta, operate after habitual offender revocation, one prior, June 25, 2023, dismissed (other).

Gerald Bodmer, 79, Westport Island, OUI (alcohol), Jan. 27, dismissed (other).

Preston Carter, 72, Friendship, violation of scallop rule, Chapter 11, March 25, $100.

John D. Dow III, 39, Gardiner, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Nov. 5, 2022, dismissed (other).

Charlyn Foster, 46, Bristol, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 12, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Aug. 12, 2023, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Stephanie Lamoreau, 28, Gardiner, arson, April 25, dismissed (plea to other charge); aggravated criminal mischief, April 25, Two Bridges Regional Jail five years all but 80 days suspended, probation 22 years, restitution $6,900; theft by unauthorized use of property, April 25, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; operating while license suspended or revoked, April 25, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Phillip Loori, 30, New Harbor, violating condition of release, July 8, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours.

Bethany Oliver, 37, Newcastle, violation of privacy, Aug. 29, 2022, dismissed (other).

Ashley Orne, 37, Newcastle, operating while license suspended or revoked, Feb. 24, dismissed (other).

Derek Orr, 44, Wiscasset, domestic violence stalking, Aug. 29, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Aug. 29, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 10 days.

Jake Rancourt, 29, Winterport, violation of reporting requirements rule, Chap. 8, April 12, $100.

Clinton J. Rankin, 47, Wiscasset, operate while license suspended or revoked – OUI, Nov. 27, 2023, dismissed (other).

Valerie M. Shacklett, 27, Cushing, OUI (alcohol) – no test, Nov. 30, 2022, dismissed (other).

Terry Michael Smith Jr., 41, Riverhead, N.Y., driving to endanger, April 13, de minimus.

Roger Edward Sockabasin Jr., 23, Indian Township, operating while license suspended or revoked, March 22, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, March 22, Washington County Jail three days.

Kiara Weber, 34, Bremen, OUI (alcohol), March 25, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, March 25, 2023, $575, license suspended 30 days.

