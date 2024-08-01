Lincoln County Courts

Gerald S. Anderson, 62, Bremen, driving to endanger, March 8, $575.

Mary Caporale, 73, West Boothbay Harbor, operating after registration suspended, May 4, $150.

Christopher Coleman, 46, Nobleboro, operate/permit operate no ID/validation displayed, June 28, $100.

Robert Conlin Jr., 64, Wiscasset, protective order from harassment violation, July 14, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours.

Susan C. Dobieski, 58, Cape Elizabeth, operate without safety equipment, July 5, $100.

Michael Robert McDonald, 34, Dresden, domestic violence assault, June 9, 2023; domestic violence criminal threatening, June 9, 2023; domestic violence terrorizing, June 9, 2023; obstructing report of crime, June 9, 2023; terrorizing, June 9, 2023; OUI (alcohol), July 3, 2023; violating condition of release, July 3, 2023, all dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, July 3, 2023, $575, license suspended 30 days; violating condition of release, July 3, 2023, $500, $500 suspended.

Jacquelin Smollett, 41, Cushing, operate after habitual offender revocation three priors, Feb. 22, 2022, $1,000, Two Bridges Regional Jail two years; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Feb. 22, 2022; three counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Feb. 22, 2022, all dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, Feb. 22, 2022, $400, $400 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail four years all but two years suspended, probation two years; operate after habitual offender revocation three priors, Jan. 22, 2023; violating condition of release, Jan. 22, 2023, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Kenneth Swift, 52, Whitefield, unlawful sexual contact, Sept. 30, 2017, $45, Maine Department of Corrections eight years, all but six months suspended, three years probation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

