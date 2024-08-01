The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Lincoln County Courts

at

Gerald S. Anderson, 62, Bremen, driving to endanger, March 8, $575.

Mary Caporale, 73, West Boothbay Harbor, operating after registration suspended, May 4, $150.

Christopher Coleman, 46, Nobleboro, operate/permit operate no ID/validation displayed, June 28, $100.

Robert Conlin Jr., 64, Wiscasset, protective order from harassment violation, July 14, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours.

Susan C. Dobieski, 58, Cape Elizabeth, operate without safety equipment, July 5, $100.

Michael Robert McDonald, 34, Dresden, domestic violence assault, June 9, 2023; domestic violence criminal threatening, June 9, 2023; domestic violence terrorizing, June 9, 2023; obstructing report of crime, June 9, 2023; terrorizing, June 9, 2023; OUI (alcohol), July 3, 2023; violating condition of release, July 3, 2023, all dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, July 3, 2023, $575, license suspended 30 days; violating condition of release, July 3, 2023, $500, $500 suspended.

Jacquelin Smollett, 41, Cushing, operate after habitual offender revocation three priors, Feb. 22, 2022, $1,000, Two Bridges Regional Jail two years; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, Feb. 22, 2022; three counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Feb. 22, 2022, all dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, Feb. 22, 2022, $400, $400 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail four years all but two years suspended, probation two years; operate after habitual offender revocation three priors, Jan. 22, 2023; violating condition of release, Jan. 22, 2023, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Kenneth Swift, 52, Whitefield, unlawful sexual contact, Sept. 30, 2017, $45, Maine Department of Corrections eight years, all but six months suspended, three years probation.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^