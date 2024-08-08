Lincoln County Courts

Gerald S. Anderson, 62, Bremen, driving to endanger, March 8, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Alexander Bustos, 21, Brunswick, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 15, $300; failing to stop for officer, June 15, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Mike J. Cardillo, 50, Wiscasset, indecent conduct, May 19, $100.

Brandon T. Cookson, 35, Boothbay, falsifying physical evidence, June 4, dismissed (other).

John D. Dow III, 39, Gardiner, violating protection from abuse order, Feb. 26, dismissed (other).

Jackson Fuller, 20, Woolwich, shooting animal or bird from public paved way, May 1, $100.

Richard Levensaler, 40, Nobleboro, fish for or take shellfish from closed area, Sept. 4, 2023, $300.

Laith Maximo Matari, 24, Boothbay, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, May 26, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Amanda Neumire, 30, Phippsburg, operating while license suspended or revoked, May 23, dismissed (other).

Percy S.A. Nickles, 41, Washington, illegal possession of firearm, Jan. 24, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Jeffrey A. Patterson, 66, Bristol, keeping dangerous dog, June 12, $250, restitution $375.

Wyatt Michael Reed, 30, Whitefield, attaching false plates, May 28, $50.

Joshua M. Shirey, 41, Woolwich, two counts operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 21, 2023, Oct. 25, 2023; attaching false plates, Oct. 21, 2023; all dismissed (other).

Dustin Smith, 32, Windsor, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 3, $300; operating while license suspended or revoked, June 3; operate vehicle without license, July 8; fail to register vehicle within 30 days, July 8, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Nicholas John Wallace, 35, Wiscasset, two counts assault on an officer, June 3, 2021, Knox County Jail five months, parole violation.

Dylan J. Weatherbee, 29, South Bristol, keeping dangerous dog, May 17, $250.

Sanford Winchenbach, 62, Waldoboro, attaching false plates, April 23, dismissed (other).

