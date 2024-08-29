Lincoln County Courts

Nicholas Abbott, 19, Clinton, Conn., driving to endanger, June 22, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Maxwell M. Alley, 35, Boothbay, criminal mischief, May 10, dismissed (other).

Ryan Anderson, 46, Owls Head, operating while license suspended or revoked, April 14, $250, $250 suspended; driving to endanger, April 14, $575, license suspended 30 days.

William Allen Anderson Jr., 42, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked, April 22, $250.

Hillary Barrett, 38, Southport, OUI (alcohol), Jan. 29; endangering the welfare of a child, Jan. 29, both dismissed (other).

Michael B. Burns, 41, Dresden, fish without valid license, May 27, $100.

Arthur Carey, 50, Newcastle, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 5, 2023, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours, license suspended 30 days; violating condition of release, July 4, Two Bridges Regional Jail four days.

Bradley Churchill, 34, Wiscasset, operate without safety equipment, May 28, $100.

Scott F. Deraps, 53, Hartford, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 7, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Christina Doray, 43, Dresden, OUI (alcohol) – no test, one prior, Jan. 26; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Jan. 26; operate vehicle without license – condition/restriction, Jan. 26, all dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Jan. 26, Two Bridges Regional Jail 72 hours.

Deakon Wilson Harrington, 21, Edgecomb, OUI (alcohol), June 7, $500 license suspended 150 days.

Chase Higgins, 25, Windsor, violating condition of release, Nov. 13, 2022; operate vehicle without license, Nov. 13, 2022, both dismissed (other).

Aisha Hixon, 35, Gardiner, OUI (alcohol), March 9, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jennifer Marie Hodges, 40, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), April 3, 2023, dismissed (other).

Dominiq Houston, 23, Farmingdale, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 12, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Arthur D. King, 35, Bath, OUI (alcohol) – no test, March 20, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, March 20, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Jared L. Larsen, 32, Waldoboro, criminal mischief, Nov. 18, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Nov. 18, 2022, unconditional discharge.

Eloyah Lawson, 32, Biddeford, operate vehicle without license, March 15, $100; fail to stop, remain, provide information, March 15, $100.

Amanda S. Lewis-Giles, 44, Boothbay, failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, March 13, $50.

Dustin Manson, 22, Augusta, unlawful sexual contact, Oct. 8, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful sexual touching, Oct. 8, 2021, unconditional discharge.

Christian Matthews, 32, Dresden, failing to stop for officer, Feb. 6, $500.

Hayden McDaniel, 33, Boothbay Harbor, two counts assault, May 17, 2014; disorderly conduct, fighting, May 17, 2014; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, May 17, 2014; domestic violence assault, May 17, 2014, all dismissed (other).

Tiras K. Mower, 19, Brunswick, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 22, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Teddy Palino, 36, Waldoboro, burglary, June 10, 2021, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail three years all but six months suspended, probation two years, restitution $872.12; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, June 10, 2021, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail three years all but six months suspended, probation two years, restitution $872.12.

Jeremy Prior, 47, Rockland, domestic violence assault, May 17, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, May 17, $300.

Kathleen Ann Reinhardt, 33, Newcastle, OUI (alcohol), one prior, June 26, 2021, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, license suspended three years.

Tristan Reynolds, 21, South Thomaston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, May 18, 2022, York County Jail nine months, probation partially revoked.

Brandon D. Rioux, 34, Bath, attaching false plates, April 19, $50.

Timothy D. Rose, 31, Bath, terrorizing, Feb. 24, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, March 7, $100.

Samuel Sewall, 19, South Bristol, minor having false identification, May 15, filed without costs.

Zachary D. Smith, 27, South Gardiner, OUI (alcohol), Dec. 24, 2021, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail four days, license suspended 150 days.

Daniel A. Usher, 59, Randolph, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 7, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Amanda M. Wallace, 42, Whitefield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 2, 2019, no sentence imposed; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Jan. 1, 2023, dismissed (other); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Jan. 31, 2023; stealing drugs, Jan. 31, 2023; violating condition of release, Jan. 31, 2023, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Larry Brian Wellman, 45, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, June 28, 2022, Two Bridges Regional Jail 45 days; eluding an officer, Aug. 7, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail three years all but 45 days suspended, probation two years; driving to endanger, Aug. 7, 2023; OUI (drugs or combo – injury, Sept. 23, 2023; two counts operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 7, 2023, Sept. 23, 2023, all dismissed (plea to other charge); three counts violating condition of release, Aug. 7, 2023, Sept. 23, 2023, July 1, Two Bridges Regional Jail 45 days; aggravated driving to endanger, Sept. 23, 2023, $575, Two Bridges Regional Jail 45 days, license suspended 180 days; theft by receiving stolen property, July 1; operating while license suspended or revoked, July 1, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jamie D. Young, 45, Bristol, operating while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 23, 2023, $250, $250 suspended.

