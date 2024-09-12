Lincoln County Courts

Robert J. Begin, 53, Boothbay Harbor, violation of retail shellfish rule, June 26, $100.

Augustus R. Bond, 24, Whitefield, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 25, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jennifer R. Coffin, 43, Nobleboro, operate/permit operation unregistered motorboat, June 28, $200.

Jay J. Gore, 62, Gardiner, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, July 1, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Linsey Lou Grover, 36, Wiscasset, use of drug paraphernalia, June 7, $150.

David E. Jackson, 53, Whitefield, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 12, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Kevin W. Joslyn, 47, Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized use of property, July 2, guilty.

Arthur E. Kreidler, 72, Douglas, Ga., operate/permit operate no ID/validation displayed, June 19, $100.

Keith R. Laney II, 51, Wiscasset, use of drug paraphernalia, June 7, $50.

Sean P. Nadeau, 51, Barre, Mass., operate without safety equipment, June 19, $100.

Kevin Overmiller, 35, Woolwich, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 25, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Sean F. Pinkham, 36, Wiscasset, use of drug paraphernalia, June 7, $50.

Nicholas C. Robbins, 33, Damariscotta, misuse of E-9-1-1 system, May 27, $100.

June A. Shaw, 52, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, June 25, filed without costs.

Krista Tripp, 39, South Thomaston, sale of elvers by means other than lawful check, April 7, $2,000.

Tyler J. Truman, 42, Jefferson, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 5, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Leonard M. Wall, 24, Bristol, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 25, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Kevin Wenzel, 25, Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 14, 2023, guilty; violating condition of release, Dec. 14, 2023, guilty.

Nicki Winchenbach, 40, Warren, operating while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 20, 2023, dismissed (other).

Xi Yu, 36, Waldoboro, violation of eel requirements, Ch. 32, April 12, $100; six counts dealer unable to account for possessed elvers, April 12, $2,000; five counts dealer unable to account for possessed elvers, April 12, $2,000, $2,000 suspended; violation of reporting requirements rule, Ch. 8, April 12, $100.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

