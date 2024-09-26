Lincoln County Courts

Brian Busler-Swizdor, 18, Phippsburg, eluding an officer, Feb. 20, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Feb. 20, $500, license suspended 30 days; motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Feb. 20, $500, $500 suspended, license suspended 30 days.

Randy E. Coles, 37, Bristol, fish without valid license, May 7, $100.

Patrick J. Daniello, 42, Thomaston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 8, $250, restitution $50.57; criminal trespass, July 8, $250, $250 suspended.

Ronald Demello, 31, Bristol, R.I., operate vehicle without license, July 21, $100.

Peter Dombrowski, 75, Boothbay, failing to make oral or written accident report, July 31, de minimus.

Jocelynn M. Gammon, 18, Union, minor consuming liquor, April 20, dismissed (other).

Eric W. Gray, 57, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), May 7, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Richard Halvarson, 64, Damariscotta, domestic violence assault, Dec. 12, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating protection order, June 28, Two Bridges Regional Jail five days; endangering the welfare of a child, Aug. 25, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Isaiah W. Harriman, 25, Union, furnish liquor to a minor, April 20, dismissed (other).

Robert W. Harvey, 31, Boothbay, illegal possession of firearm, July 10, 2023; operating while license suspended or revoked, April 8; violating condition of release, April 8, all dismissed (other).

Uvon Hayes, 24, Crawfordville, Fla., OUI (drugs or combo), May 27, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, May 26, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Julian D. Hupp, 20, Damariscotta, eluding an officer, Dec. 2, 2023; driving to endanger, Dec. 2, 2023; motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Dec. 2, 2023, all dismissed (plea to other charge); failing to stop for officer, Dec. 2, 2023, $500.

Donna Johnson, 52, Waldoboro, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, June 11, $250.

Amelia A. Jordan, 33, Portland, OUI (alcohol), one prior, Sept. 28, 2023, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail 180 days all but seven days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years; operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 28, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Sept. 28, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days; failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, Sept. 28, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Tucker E. Kelley, 19, Bristol, allow minor to possess or consume liquor, April 20, dismissed (other).

Hongxia Kuang, 51, Brooklyn, N.Y., cultivating marijuana, Jan. 9, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Matthew D. Landry, 30, Augusta, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 2, $250.

Theodore Larkin, 37, Biddeford, domestic violence assault, Feb. 20; violating condition of release, Feb. 20, both dismissed (witness unavailable); tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, Feb. 24, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months; violating condition of release, Feb. 24, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months.

Jamie Luce, 41, Washington, shellfish harvesting license violation – commercial, July 26, $300.

Jordan A. Luce-Warren, 20, Warren, minor consuming liquor, April 21, $200.

Benjamin Andrew Maddocks, 32, Carrabassett Valley, OUI (alcohol) – no test, Oct. 11, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Oct. 11, 2022, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Emma Marcou, 25, Rockland, fail to register vehicle within 30 days, June 6, dismissed (other).

Alice M. Mayberry, 64, Bristol, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, May 24, de minimus.

Samuel M. Mayhew, 36, Boothbay Harbor, assault, May 28, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); refusing to sign criminal summons, May 28, 2023, $250.

Paul McDonald, 37, Jefferson, violating condition of release, July 5, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Michael J. Melehov, 20, Walpole, minor having false identification, May 15, dismissed (other).

Scott C. Menard, 74, Fort Myers, Fla., operate/permit operation unregistered motorboat, June 28, dismissed (other).

Bryan Parreault, 33, Warren, violating protective order, Sept. 10, guilty.

Seth M. Petersen, 31, Boothbay Harbor, violating condition of release, May 27, Two Bridges Regional Jail three days.

Konstantinos Rigas, 36, Boothbay Harbor, tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, May 22, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 14 days; criminal mischief, Aug. 28, Two Bridges Regional Jail 14 days.

Matthew E. Shay, 48, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol) – injury or death, priors, Feb. 27, dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, Feb. 28, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; OUI (alcohol), Feb. 28, $500, license suspended 150 days.

James Clinton Smith Jr., 36, Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 4, 2023, restitution $139.99.

Aaron Springer, 37, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), one prior, March 3, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, March 3, $1,000, license suspended 30 days.

Jacob Taylor, 18, Boothbay, minor consuming liquor, April 20, dismissed (other).

Lewis B. Taylor, 33, Damariscotta, littering, June 25, $500.

Alan Thornton, 51, Whitefield, domestic violence assault, May 24, filed without costs.

Melissa Thornton, 43, Whitefield, domestic violence assault, June 8, filed without costs.

Kevin Warner, 42, Bath, violating protective order, Sept. 3, dismissed (other).

Robert L. Watson, 25, Chicago, Ill., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, April 17, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail three months five days, restitution $2,500; forgery, April 17, 2023, guilty; criminal conspiracy, April 17, 2023, guilty; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, April 24, 2023; forgery, April 24, 2023; criminal conspiracy, April 24, 2023, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Michael Thomas White, 77, Georgetown, OUI (alcohol), July 11, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Henry Thompson III, 38, Jefferson, operate while license suspended or revoked, one prior, July 22; violating condition of release, July 22, both dismissed (other).

Joshua Royal Trott, 40, Whitefield, operating while license suspended or revoked, July 29, $250; attaching false plates, July 29, $250, $250 suspended.

Kellen T. Whitney, 24, Waldoboro, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, June 6, $400, $400 suspended; driving to endanger, June 6, $575, license suspended 30 days; violating condition of release, June 6, dismissed (plea to other charge); motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 6, $500, $500 suspended.

