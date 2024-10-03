Lincoln County Courts

Tyler L. Alexander, 18, Edgecomb, fail to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury, June 11, Two Bridges Regional Jail 10 days; operate vehicle without license, June 11, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Dylan Grubbs, 32, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, April 29, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Cristin R. Harvey, 33, Knox, operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 25, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Sept. 25, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days.

Tyler John Margitan, 19, Nobleboro, minor consuming liquor, April 20, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Matthew Plummer, 41, Wiscasset, Westport Island, domestic violence assault, prior domestic violence, Dec. 14, 2018, Maine Department of Corrections two years; police standoff, Dec. 15, 2018, Department of Corrections six months; violating condition of release, June 12, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; violating condition of release, May 4, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, May 4, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 364 days; criminal attempt, March 20, 2023, Department of Corrections 30 years all but 20 years suspended, probation four years; illegal possession of firearm, March 19, 2023, Department of Corrections five years; reckless conduct, March 19, 2023, Department of Corrections five years; violating condition of release, March 20, 2023, Department of Corrections five years all suspended, probation two years; police standoff, March 19, 2023, Department of Corrections six months.

Daniel R. Santaella, 23, Westport Island, domestic violence assault, Jan. 16, dismissed after deferred disposition.

