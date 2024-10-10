Lincoln County Courts

Jesse A. Bagley, 35, Newcastle, criminal mischief, Sept. 24, 2023, $100, $100 suspended; violating condition of release, Sept. 24, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Henry D. Baird, 18, Pittston, operate/permit operate no ID/validation displayed, July 6, $100.

Joseph T. Boyington, 35, Lisbon Falls, violating condition of release, July 28, Sagadahoc County Jail two years all but five days suspended, probation two years; two counts violating condition of release, July 28, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Shawn T. Brewer, 41, Warren, Waldoboro, criminal mischief, Jan. 5, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; burglary, Jan. 5, 2023; aggravated criminal mischief, Jan. 5, 2023, both dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal trespass, Jan. 5, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; criminal mischief, Jan. 5, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, April 25, dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, April 25, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail five years all but 18 months suspended, probation three years; violating condition of release, April 25, $400, $400 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days; illegal possession of firearm, April 25, dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, April 25, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months.

Chad Burns Jr., 35, Waldoboro, attaching false plates, July 18, $100.

Chauncey S. Erskine, 32, South Bristol, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, July 17, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Brent A. Fogg, 52, Bristol, criminal mischief, July 27, $250.

Allen Leo Glidden, 38, Jefferson, OUI (drugs or combo), July 29, $500, license suspended 150 days; operating while license suspended or revoked, July 29, $250.

Anthony Roman, 19, Bristol, littering, Aug. 15, $100.

Robert Scalfani, 55, Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 4, $50.

Dulcie Vess, 34, Edgecomb, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Dec. 13, 2023, $400.

Ralph Viola, 51, Boothbay Harbor, assault, April 19, $300.

Benjamin Webster, 23, Bristol, OUI (alcohol), Sept. 16, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Sept. 16, 2023, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

