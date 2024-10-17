Lincoln County Courts

David Roland Beal, 52, Swanville, theft of services, June 4, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days; criminal trespass, June 4, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, July 13, 2021, $400, $400 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 10 years all but five years suspended, probation three years, restitution $4,297.55; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, July 14, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, July 15, 2021, $400, $400 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail four years; criminal forfeiture of property, Aug. 4, 2021, guilty.

Christopher M. Beckwith, 26, Windsor, two counts operate after habitual offender revocation, one prior, Sept. 14, 2023, Oct. 29, 2023, $1,000, $1,000 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months, license suspended 30 days; driving to endanger, Sept. 14, 2023, $575, $575 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours, license suspended 30 days; fail to stop, remain, provide information, Sept. 14, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; violating condition of release, Oct. 29, 2023, $1,000, $1,000 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months.

Michelle J. Benavidez, 43, Augusta, aggravated assault, Dec. 21, 2020, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail 62 days, probation revoked.

Harley Bulmer, 44, New Harbor, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, one prior, July 1, 2021, probation violation, probation partially revoked.

Keegan Compeau, 27, Durham, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Brandon Conners, 28, Winterport, domestic violence criminal threatening, Feb. 14, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Feb. 14, 2023, guilty.

Garrett Crabtree, 20, Hope, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 28, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Winifred Davenport, 40, Cushing, OUI (alcohol), May 15, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jessica Hooper, 33, Boothbay Harbor, reckless conduct, March 6; driving to endanger, March 6, both dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, March 6, $300.

Keith R. Laney II, 51, Wiscasset, unlawful possession heroin, priors, April 28, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months all suspended, probation two years.

Raymond N. Lester, 38, Augusta, assault, April 22, 2021, $300, $300 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

John M. Leach, 29, Windsor, domestic violence assault, May 12, dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, May 13, $300.

Tucker Lewis, 30, Boothbay, criminal mischief, Aug. 6, 2023; burglary, Aug. 7, 2023; disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, Oct. 3, 2023; violating condition of release, Oct. 3, 2023; domestic violence terrorizing, March 30; two counts violating condition of release, March 30, all dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Oct. 3, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours.

Ivan Meikle, 46, Newark, Del., OUI (alcohol) – no test, one prior, Dec. 29, 2023, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, license suspended three years.

Michael Parker, 52, Newcastle, OUI (alcohol), Feb. 19, 2023, $500; violating condition of release, Feb. 19, 2023, $500, $500 suspended; violating condition of release, Feb. 19, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Danika Lynn Poland, 35, Walpole, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, June 4, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Joseph Rodney Jr., 47, Phippsburg, escape, April 8; OUI (alcohol), April 8; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, April 8, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jeremy M. Wallace, 53, Topsham, OUI (alcohol), May 20, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Jacob Walmer, 37, Whitefield, reckless conduct, Jan. 1, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail five years all but 18 months suspended, probation two years.

Garrett Williams, 24, Dresden, theft by receiving stolen property, June 10, $100, $100 suspended, restitution $279.

