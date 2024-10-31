Lincoln County Courts

Claude D. Anderson, 63, Nobleboro, operate without safety equipment, July 26, $100.

Clinton Benner, 38, Waldoboro, fail to comply sex offender reg. act, 1st offense, April 30, unconditional discharge.

Ethan Billiot, 24, Wiscasset, attaching false plates, Aug. 21, $50.

Krysten E. Chandler, 24, Rockland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, April 29, dismissed (other).

Jane S. Chick, 48, Washington, D.C., motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Sept. 2, dismissed (other).

Christopher A. Cressey, 34, Sanford, operate without safety equipment, July 5, $100.

Matthew Daniels, 41, Pemaquid, operate vehicle without license, Aug. 4; failure to register vehicle, Aug. 4, both dismissed (other).

Camden A. Duplessis, 22, Warren, failing to make oral or written accident report, April 27, filed without costs; criminal mischief, April 27, filed without costs.

Blake Levi Falcon, 20, Waldoboro, violating condition of release, July 25, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Marcus Fletcher, 24, Newburgh, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Aug. 18, dismissed (plea to other charge).

George E. Gilmore, 39, Rockland, violating condition of release, July 8, unconditional discharge.

Troy Glidden, 49, Waldoboro, untagged lobster traps, Chap. 25, Aug. 1, $100.

Ray J. Harry, 61, Brunswick, violating condition of release, June 19, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Tina Marie Hatch, 50, Newcastle, protective order from harassment violation, Oct. 6, $500.

Joseph P. Kuta, 32, Andover, Mass., fish without valid license, July 5, dismissed (other).

Brooke Matthews, 25, Topsham, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Aug. 14, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Aaron Morgan, 43, Readfield, theft by deception, July 13, 2023; operating while license suspended or revoked, July 13, 2023, both dismissed (other).

Clancy Morton, 39, Woolwich, use of drug paraphernalia, Aug. 22, $100.

Adam Scott Newton, 27, Edgecomb, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Aug. 26, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Sara Savage, 34, Boothbay, domestic violence assault, Jan. 20, dismissed (other).

Robert Saxton, 19, Wiscasset, attaching false plates, Aug. 3, $50.

Catherine Shaw, 20, Westport Island, obstructing report of crime, June 25, dismissed (other).

Kathryn Villano, 58, Coconut Grove, Fla., operate without safety equipment, July 26, $100.

