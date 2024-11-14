Lincoln County Courts

Colby Allen, 18, Boothbay Harbor, minor consuming liquor, July 15, filed with costs.

Christopher M. Angotti, 34, Windsor, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, July 15, dismissed (other).

Evan Benz, 40, Wiscasset, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, March 1, dismissed by court.

Kyle A. Burt, 38, Hudson, operate without safety equipment, Aug. 22, $100.

Yvette M. Dagostino, 56, Anchor, Ill., failing to stop for officer, Sept. 3, filed without costs.

Shane J. Elliott, 24, Windsor, criminal mischief, Dec. 21, 2023, dismissed (other).

Jamelah C. Goodwin, 31, Chicago, Ill., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, April 19, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days, restitution $1,000; forgery, April 19, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days; criminal conspiracy, April 19, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, April 24, 2023; forgery, April 24, 2023; criminal conspiracy, April 24, 2023, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Robert Kyle Grierson, 43, Rockland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 23, $500

Anthony T. Lorentsen, 31, Jefferson, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Sept. 10, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Anna Morkeski, 37, Waldoboro, violating condition of release, July 22, Two Bridges Regional Jail 12 hours; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, July 22, $400, $400 suspended; violating condition of release, July 22, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Clancy Morton, 39, Woolwich, attaching false plates, Aug. 22, Two Bridges Regional Jail 25 hours; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Oct. 27, $400, $400 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours.

Zachary P. Overlock, 34, Waldoboro, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, April 14, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition; violating condition of release, April 14, 2023, unconditional discharge.

Christian Padilla, 49, Damariscotta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 17, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 17, Two Bridges Regional Jail 100 days.

Morgan J. Palmer, 33, Bristol, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, June 24; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, June 24, both dismissed (other).

Matthew S. Pelletier, 39, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, Aug. 10, dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal threatening, Aug. 27, Two Bridges Regional Jail 28 days; criminal trespass, Aug. 27, Two Bridges Regional Jail 28 days; operating while license suspended or revoked, Aug. 27; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Aug. 27; carrying concealed weapon, Aug. 27; operation of defective vehicle, Aug. 27; OUI (drugs or combo), Aug. 27, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Owen X. Phipps, 23, Damariscotta, operate without safety equipment, Aug. 17, $100.

Neil Reilly, 67, Pemaquid, failure to register vehicle, Sept. 9, $50.

Fermin Sawtell, 49, Dresden, operating after registration suspended, Aug. 23, $50.

Deandre B. Smith, 28, Thomaston, operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 3, dismissed (other).

Tyreese Vargas, 21, Windham, driving to endanger, Aug. 23, 2020; operate vehicle without license, Aug. 23, 2020, attaching false plates, Aug. 23, 2020, all dismissed (plea to other charge); failing to stop for officer, Aug. 23, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months.

Manuel Vargas-Sevilla, 40, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), March 1, filed without costs.

Sandy I. Young, 43, Rockport, OUI (alcohol), June 13, filed without costs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

