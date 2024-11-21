Lincoln County Courts

Don W. Kingsbury, 57, Pownal, improper influence, April 13, filed with costs; terrorizing, April 13, filed with costs.
Christopher Lawrence, 42, Swanville, stealing drugs, June 14, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months; violating condition of release, June 14, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days.
Kenneth Jesus Marquina-Tovar, 33, Boothbay Harbor, driving to endanger, July 2, $575, license suspended 30 days.
William E. Palli Jr., 61, North Monmouth, rule violation, May 28, dismissed (other).
Norman A. Palmer, 37, Boothbay, criminal threatening, Nov. 8, dismissed by court.
Allen Teele, 54, Waldoboro, domestic violence terrorizing, June 22, filed without costs; violating condition of release, Sept. 4, filed without costs.
Shawn D. Wilson, 44, Warren, failing to report, Nov. 1, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); failing to report, Nov. 1, 2022, Sagadahoc County Jail four months.