Lincoln County Courts

Kathy Anderson, 52, Belfast, operating after registration suspended, April 23, $250, $250 suspended; criminal mischief, April 24, $250.

Michael August, 72, Jefferson, keeping dangerous dog, June 2, dismissed (plea to other charge); allowing dog to be at large, June 2, $50.

Zachary T. Babin, 28, Waldoboro, two counts assault, Sept. 17, 2022, both dismissed (plea to other charge); refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Sept. 17, 2022, unconditional discharge; two counts assault on an officer, Feb. 15, 2023; violating condition of release, Feb. 15, 2023, all dismissed (plea to other charge); refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Feb. 15, 2023, unconditional discharge.

Cody Lee Beal, 30, Nobleboro, domestic violence assault, June 20, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized use of property, June 20, $500.

Michael Benner, 35, Bristol, driving to endanger, Dec. 20, 2022, dismissed (other).

Cody M. Billings, 31, Waldoboro, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Sept. 29, 2021; violating condition of release, Sept. 29, 2021, all dismissed (plea to other charge); refuse to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, Sept. 29, 2021, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, May 2, 2022, dismissed (other); refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Jan. 20, 2023; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Jan. 20, 2023; violating condition of release, Jan. 20, 2023; escape, Jan. 20, 2023, all dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Jan. 20, 2023, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, March 21, dismissed (other).

Nathan T. Brewer, 35, Nobleboro, theft of services, priors, Nov. 28, 2022, Two Bridges Regional Jail 85 days, probation continued; unlawful possession of methamphetamine, April 12, dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful possession of scheduled drug, April 12, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail 85 days.

Anthony Brunelle, 26, Augusta, operating after registration suspended, June 4, dismissed (other).

Donald Buchanan, 72, Magnolia, Texas, OUI (alcohol), July 15, 2023; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, July 15, 2023, both dismissed after deferred disposition.

Kirt Adolfe Castonguay, 45, Trevett, domestic violence aggravated assault, July 26, dismissed (other); criminal trespass, June 19, $100, unconditional discharge; keeping dangerous dog, July 26, unconditional discharge.

Amber M. Chaisty, 33, Waldoboro, assault, May 17, dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal mischief, May 17, $250.

Gilbert M. Christopher, 61, Augusta, driving to endanger, April 22, $575, license suspended 30 days; attaching false plates, April 22, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Charity Chubbuck, 51, Nobleboro, OUI (drugs or combo), one prior, June 18, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months all but seven days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years.

Michael J. Cusumano, 43, Boothbay, domestic violence assault, June 27, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, fighting, June 27, $100.

Deborah Daniels, 57, Westbrook, OUI (alcohol) – no test, Oct. 22, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Casey Dorio, 21, Bowdoinham, two counts criminal threatening, Nov. 23, 2022, both dismissed after deferred disposition.

Lee Drennan, 44, Newcastle, OUI (alcohol), April 29, 2022, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Aaron French, 57, Damariscotta, OUI (alcohol), June 5, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Matisse L. Fry, 42, Augusta, operate vehicle with expired temporary registration, May 23, dismissed (other).

Cameron Gifford, 21, Augusta, violating condition of release, July 13, dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Robert Henthorne, 56, Newcastle, operating while license suspended or revoked, April 22, $250.

Avery Hodous, 26, Nobleboro, OUI (alcohol) – no test, June 12, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition; driving to endanger, June 12, 2023, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Ronald M. House, 46, Walpole, domestic violence assault, Feb. 25, 2021, probation violation.

Paul M. Hreha, 47, Rio Rancho, N.M., domestic violence aggravated assault, July 5, 2023; domestic violence assault, July 5, 2023, both dismissed after deferred disposition.

Johnnie L. James, 32, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Feb. 15, restitution $295.39, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, Feb. 15, unconditional discharge.

Josiah W. James, 26, Wiscasset, use of drug paraphernalia, June 7, $300.

Dillon A. Johns, 30, Woolwich, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 15, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Collin X. Kalina, 28, New Harbor, two counts domestic violence assault, July 27, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Todd Kelley, 31, Bremen, commercial shellfishing without a license, 1st, Aug. 26, $100.

William W. Lafond III, 50, Windsor, theft by deception, Feb. 5, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Christopher J. Langelotti, 33, Washington, D.C., motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, July 23, dismissed (other).

Samuel Lash, 38, Friendship, raising or hauling traps during closed period, Sept. 10, $100.

Nathaniel Lord, 48, Bristol, tag system penalties, Aug. 23, $250.

Kenneth Jesus Marquina-Tovar, 33, Boothbay Harbor, driving to endanger, July 2, $575, license suspended 30 days.

David L. McCarty, 42, Nobleboro, domestic violence criminal threatening, Aug. 2, 2023; domestic violence assault, Aug. 2, 2023, both dismissed after deferred disposition.

Pamela Miller, 70, Nobleboro, domestic violence assault, Oct. 17, 2023; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Oct. 17, 2023, both dismissed after deferred disposition.

Jessie Morrison, 51, Jefferson, criminal threatening, Sept. 15, dismissed (other).

William R. Morton, 36, Boothbay, harassment by telephone, Aug. 30, $100.

Katie Orff, 37, Somerville, criminal trespass, July 14, dismissed (other).

John M. Palmieri, 33, Jefferson, OUI (alcohol), Dec. 15, 2022, $500, license suspended 150 days; endangering the welfare of a child, Dec. 15, 2022, guilty.

Richard E. Parker, 74, Waldoboro, harassment, June 11, filed without costs.

Stephen Pepin, 34, Randolph, domestic violence assault, July 5, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Richard W. Perry, 55, Phippsburg, Class I lobster and crab fishing without license, June 11, $100.

Peter A. Roberts, 32, Dresden, domestic violence criminal threatening, Oct. 19, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Oct. 19, $100.

Bryan P. Salter, 60, Edgecomb, fail to operate watercraft at prudent speed, Aug. 17, $500; operating watercraft to endanger, Aug. 17, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Alan Sigle, 62, Rockport, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 12, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Jeffry Spinney, 50, Alna, OUI (alcohol) – no test, Nov. 4, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Calvin Taylor, 22, Somerville, operate vehicle without license, April 9, dismissed (other).

Hunter Tompson, 27, Alna, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Sept. 24, dismissed (other).

Kenneth Franklin Upson, 40, Windsor, assault, July 30, dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal mischief, July 30, $300.

Leonard M. Wall, 24, Bristol, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 1, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Regina M. Wallace, 51, Gardiner, OUI (alcohol), Nov. 15, 2022, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Sarah Williams, 31, Winthrop, attaching false plates, July 17, $50; operating while license suspended or revoked, July 17, $250.

Shawn D. Wilson, 44, Warren, failing to report, Nov. 1, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); failing to report, Nov. 1, 2022, Sagadahoc County Jail four months.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

