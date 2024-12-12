Lincoln County Courts

Gregory Stone Anderson, 27, Waldoboro, driving to endanger, March 7, dismissed (plea to other charge); failing to make oral or written accident report, March 7, $500; failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, March 7, guilty.

Timothy Barclift, 50, Waldoboro, unlawful possession cocaine, priors, May 3, dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful possession of scheduled drug, May 3, $400.

Christopher M. Beckwith, 26, Windsor, failing to make oral or written accident report, Sept. 14, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; violating condition of release, Sept. 14, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Morgen Benz, 43, Wiscasset, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Sept. 18; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Sept. 18; use of drug paraphernalia, Sept. 18, all dismissed (other).

Matthew Bolster, 28, Walpole, OUI (alcohol), Dec. 1, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Dec. 1, 2022, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Sean Boynton, 57, Jefferson, domestic violence assault, July 17, dismissed (plea to other charge); refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, July 17, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days.

O Brien A. Bragg, 55, Dresden, aggravated assault, April 21, dismissed (plea to other charge); domestic violence assault, April 21, Two Bridges Regional Jail 365 days all but five days suspended, probation one year; violating condition of release, Aug. 3; domestic violence stalking, Aug. 3, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

David M. Browne Jr., 57, Arlington, Va., aggravated assault, Aug. 15, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Kenneth Allen Burgan, 34, Brunswick, unlawful sexual contact, Sept. 19, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven months, probation partially revoked.

Merrill L. Chapman, 36, Bristol, domestic violence stalking, July 8, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Mallory L. Cote, 34, Gardiner, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Aug. 12, dismissed (other).

Billy W. Curtis, 35, Bremen, five counts domestic violence criminal threatening, Aug. 25; domestic violence terrorizing, Aug. 25, all dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Sept. 11, Two Bridges Regional Jail 21 days.

Ashley M. Deahl, 35, Waldoboro, reckless conduct, Sept. 5, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); fail to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury, Sept. 5, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 20 days; OUI (drugs or combo), Sept. 27, 2023, $500, license suspended 150 days; violating condition of release, Nov. 13, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 40 days; violating condition of release, Jan. 27, Two Bridges Regional Jail 45 days; falsifying physical evidence, Feb. 1, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, Feb. 1, guilty; two counts violating condition of release, Feb. 1, Feb. 27, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jessica E. Debella, 38, Whitefield, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, Nov. 1, 2023, $500; violating condition of release, Nov. 1, 2023, $500, $500 suspended; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Oct. 6, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Aaron William Gilbert, 50, Howland, driving to endanger, Sept. 17, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

William Hatch, 39, Newcastle, domestic violence stalking, April 2, filed with costs.

Josiah W. James, 26, Wiscasset, attaching false plates, Aug. 2, unconditional discharge.

Zachary Lear, 26, Belfast, Warren, Wiscasset, making false vehicle theft report, Jan. 10; driving to endanger, Jan. 10; attaching false plates, Jan. 10, all dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Jan. 10, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days; OUI (alcohol), April 23, $500, $500 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, license suspended 150 days; two counts violating condition of release, April 23, June 18, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days; attaching false plates, June 18, dismissed (plea to other charge); operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, Aug. 2, $600, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, license suspended one year; driving to endanger, Aug. 2, dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Aug. 2, $400, $400 suspended; violating condition of release, Aug. 2, guilty.

Sara E. Lentz, 52, Edgecomb, violating condition of release, Feb. 10, dismissed (other).

Anthony Pallis, 66, Dresden, criminal trespass, Sept. 9, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Upaya Wilfrido Perez, 30, Portland, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Aug. 13, dismissed (other).

Sean F. Pinkham, 36, Wiscasset, violation of spat collection rule, Feb. 9, $100.

Derek T. Smith, 35, Boothbay, terrorizing, July 11, dismissed (plea to other charge); terrorizing, July 11, Two Bridges Regional Jail 364 days all but 136 days suspended, probation one year.

Zachary Spear, 38, Boothbay Harbor, reckless conduct, Feb. 10, dismissed (other).

Michael Starr, 40, Waldoboro, criminal trespass, Oct. 24, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; OUI (alcohol), one prior, Feb. 29, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, license suspended three years; violating condition of release, Sept. 17, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months.

Patrick Thayer Jr., 35, Whitefield, criminal trespass, May 5, unconditional discharge.

Brian S. Vigue, 35, Whitefield, domestic violence criminal threatening, Nov. 21, dismissed (other).

James Warren, 39, Wiscasset, allowing dog to be at large, Aug. 14, $50.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

