Lincoln County Courts

Kayla L. Davis, 31, Somerville, allowing dog to be at large, Oct. 14, $100.

Kayla-Leeann Gray, 34, Owls Head, operate vehicle without license, Oct. 15, dismissed (other).

Samuel W. Howard, 26, Dresden, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, June 12, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours, restitution $300.

Harrison T. Kappler, 33, Trevett, fail to stop, provide information, Oct. 11, $250.

Evangeline R. Margaritis, 25, Jefferson, assault, Aug. 20, 2023; criminal mischief, Aug. 20, 2023, both dismissed after deferred disposition.

Jeremy D. McInnis II, 22, Augusta, fish without valid license, April 21, $100.

Tristan Reynolds, 21, South Thomaston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, May 18, 2022, York County Jail 110 days, probation partially revoked.

Michael A. Smith, 55, Cushing, assault, June 27, filed without costs; driving to endanger, June 27, filed without costs; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, June 27, filed without costs.

Angela Taylor, 29, Jefferson, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Oct. 16, $400.

Jerome J. Wade, 28, Calmuet City, Ill., theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, April 19, 2023; forgery, April 19, 2023; criminal conspiracy, April 19, 2023, all dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, April 19, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 35 days, restitution $1,000; forgery, April 19, 2023, guilty; criminal conspiracy, April 19, 2023, guilty.

Samuel T. Ward, 23, Thomaston, operating after habitual offender revocation, Feb. 23, $500, $500 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; failing to make oral or written accident report, Feb. 23, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, Feb. 23, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; violating condition of release, Feb. 23, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Daniel West, 37, Windsor, use of drug paraphernalia, Oct. 2, $100; domestic violence assault, Nov. 5; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Nov. 5, both dismissed (witness unavailable).

Michael C. Young, 55, Waldoboro, operate vehicle without license, Oct. 14, $50.

