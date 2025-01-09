Lincoln County Courts

Sumner Keith, 32, Nobleboro, two counts allowing dog to be at large, Nov. 7, 2024, $50; two counts allowing dog to be at large, Nov. 17, 2024, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Brandon R. Metten, 28, Augusta, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Oct. 28, 2024, $150.

Draco Peaslee, 25, Boothbay Harbor, theft by unauthorized use of property, Dec. 17, 2023, dismissed by court.

Harmony G. Pottle, 43, Wiscasset, domestic violence assault, Nov. 18, 2024; two counts violating condition of release, Nov. 18, 2024; driving to endanger, Nov. 18, 2024, all dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Nov. 18, 2024, $250.

Taylor Riley, 26, Bristol, criminal trespass, Nov. 8, 2024, $100.

James Warren, 39, Wiscasset, assault, Nov. 18, 2024, $300.

Iva M. Young, 34, Whitefield, operating while license suspended or revoked, Oct. 29, 2024; violating condition of release, Oct. 29, 2024, both dismissed (other).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

