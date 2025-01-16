Lincoln County Courts

Joseph Chapman, 59, Wiscasset, operating while license suspended or revoked, April 7, 2024, dismissed (other).

William Joseph Clifford, 18, Edgecomb, driving to endanger, Jan. 24, 2024, dismissed (other).

Shane Crommett, 54, West Forks, assault, May 26, 2024, dismissed (other).

Tailynne Fogg, 21, Rockland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 6, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; criminal trespass, Jan. 6, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; violating condition of release, Jan. 6, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; violating condition of release, Jan. 6, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Spencer Gordon, 24, Waterville, fish without valid license, May 10, 2024, dismissed (other).

Ralene R. Hallett, 38, Rockland, operating after habitual offender revocation, June 7, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); operating after habitual offender revocation, Jan. 4, 2024, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; violating condition of release, Jan. 4, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; fail to give correct name, address or DOB, Jan. 4, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Sierra Paige Leigh, 27, Randolph, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Aug. 5, 2024; violating condition of release, Aug. 5, 2024, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Gregory McLaughlin, 47, Hollis, violating condition of release, March 17, 2024, dismissed (other).

James Normington, 58, Chelmsford, Mass., OUI (alcohol), May 6, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Stuart M. Smith, 61, Edgecomb, fail to operate watercraft at prudent speed, Aug. 17, 2024, dismissed (other).

