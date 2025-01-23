Lincoln County Courts

Aimee M. Andrews, 34, Dresden, OUI (alcohol) – no test, July 30, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, July 30, 2023, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Sophia Avantaggio, 26, Bremen, OUI (alcohol), Jan. 27, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Matthew G. Barnaby, 41, Wiscasset, attaching false plates, Aug. 26, 2024, unconditional discharge; operate vehicle without license, Aug. 26, 2024, unconditional discharge.

Morgen Benz, 43, Wiscasset, permit unlawful use, Aug. 22, 2024, $50.

Deanairah Blake, 25, South Portland, assault, Aug. 8, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Abby M. Bragdon, 38, Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sept. 2, 2020, Two Bridges Regional Jail 364 days all suspended, probation one year, restitution $29,712.78; two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 29, 2020, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

James R. Clark Jr., 48, Damariscotta, criminal mischief, May 26, 2024, $250, $250 suspended; domestic violence criminal threatening, May 26, 2024; domestic violence assault, May 28, 2024, both dismissed (plea to other charge); operate after habitual offender revocation one prior, May 28, 2024, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Brandon L. Colby, 26, Wiscasset, driving to endanger, Nov. 27, 2023, dismissed (other).

Michael Cosgrove, 48, Woolwich, OUI (alcohol) – no test, Sept. 21, 2023; failing to stop for officer, Sept. 21, 2023, both dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Sept. 21, 2023, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Terry J. Couture Jr., 40, Wiscasset, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, May 24, 2023, $25, $25 suspended; assault, May 24, 2023, $300; criminal threatening, May 24, 2023, guilty.

Elsie Cowing, 34, Wiscasset, furnish liquor to a minor, May 11, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Sebastian A. H. Darling, 30, Brunswick, motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, May 29, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Megan Decrescente, 29, Edgecomb, OUI (alcohol), April 17, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Nathan R. Fraser, 21, Jefferson, failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, Aug. 19, 2024, restitution $245, unconditional discharge.

Devon Gross, 27, Thomaston, domestic violence assault, April 8, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge); protective order from harassment violation, April 8, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail eight days; violating condition of release, April 8, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail eight days.

Scott Hanna, 23, Alna, domestic violence assault, Sept. 10, 2024; violating condition of release, Sept. 10, 2024; criminal mischief, Sept. 10, 2024, all dismissed (other).

Ali Hartley, 34, Boothbay Harbor, domestic violence assault, April 30, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, April 30, 2023, $200; assault, July 13, 2023, guilty; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, July 13, 2023; violating condition of release, July 13, 2023, both dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, July 25, 2023, unconditional discharge; two counts violating condition of release, July 25, 2023, both dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Aug. 9, 2023, unconditional discharge.

Evan Hepburn, 28, Boothbay Harbor, OUI (alcohol) – no test, one prior, Jan. 8, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Jan. 8, 2023, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Kenneth L. Jackson, 55, Ogunquit, operating while license suspended or revoked, May 3, 2021, $250; failure to register vehicle, May 3, 2021, $250, $250 suspended.

Brian Lawrence, 22, Jefferson, domestic violence assault, May 29, 2024, dismissed (other).

Jack H. Lee, 19, Bremen, minor having false identification, May 15, 2024, dismissed (other).

Annie Dean McKechnie, 23, Chelsea, hindering apprehension or prosecution, July 2, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Jacqueline M. Montgomery, 63, Walpole, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 27, 2024, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Jacob Morton, 24, Boothbay, domestic violence assault, Dec. 10, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Matthew R. Norris, 40, Georgetown, OUI (alcohol), Nov. 19, 2021; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Nov. 19, 2021, both dismissed after deferred disposition.

Dakota Parker, 21, Otisfield, terrorizing, July 16, 2023, guilty.

Daniel Pellicano, 49, Deer Isle, OUI (alcohol), July 21, 2024 $500, license suspended 150 days; driving to endanger, July 21, 2024; two counts carrying concealed weapon, July 21, 2024, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Lukas E. Pozerycki, 26, Waldoboro, failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, Oct. 26, 2024, $100.

John Prior, 44, Bremen, hindering apprehension or prosecution, Oct. 29, 2024, unconditional discharge.

Markus Russell, 23, Boothbay Harbor, assault, Aug. 10, 2023; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Aug. 10, 2023, both dismissed after deferred disposition.

Ursula M. Schumann, 58, Wiscasset, misuse of E-9-1-1 system, Nov. 14, 2024, de minimus.

Ashley Souza, 34, Jefferson, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, July 29, 2024; driving to endanger, July 29, 2024; operating while license suspended or revoked, July 29, 2024, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Shane A. Spaulding, 25, Saco, criminal conspiracy, Feb. 28, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Iris Stanley, 33, Walpole, OUI (alcohol), March 12, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Michael A. Steben, 25, Rockland, OUI (alcohol), one prior, July 1, 2024, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail 90 days all but seven days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years; operating while license suspended or revoked, July 29, 2024; motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, July 29, 2024; violating condition of release, July 29, 2024, all dismissed (plea to other charge); operating while license suspended or revoked, July 29, 2024, $250, $250 suspended; violating condition of release, July 29, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days, probation one year.

Brooke R. Stratton, 45, Biddeford, OUI (alcohol), July 1, 2023; violating condition of release, July 1, 2023, both dismissed after deferred disposition.

Michael C. Swift, 37, Chelsea, failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, June 3, 2024, $50, restitution $100; criminal mischief, June 3, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Vicioso Weiker-Perez, 33, Hyde Park, Mass., motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Aug. 12, 2024, dismissed (other).

Edward A. Yarmosh, 60, Boothbay, reckless conduct, June 13, 2023; criminal mischief, June 13, 2023, both dismissed after deferred disposition.

Ted Zarins, 33, Wallagrass, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sept. 9, 2020, unconditional discharge; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sept. 12, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sept. 12, 2020, unconditional discharge.

