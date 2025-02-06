Lincoln County Courts

Joshua Bagley, 43, Damariscotta, violating protection order, May 21, 2024, dismissed (other).

Paul A. Blakesley, 50, Nobleboro, domestic violence terrorizing, Oct. 5, 2024, dismissed (other).

Joseph Boardman, 38, Bristol, attaching false plates, Nov. 1, 2024, $50.

Carl Phillip Botts, 53, Nobleboro, assault, Aug. 10, 2024; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, Aug. 10, 2024, both dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Aug. 10, 2024, $300; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, Aug. 10, 2024, $300, $300 suspended.

Natasha L. Dennison, 33, Rockland, violating condition of release, Feb. 9, 2022, $100.

Byrlynne Ellis, 46, Damariscotta, violating condition of release, Jan. 16, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, Jan. 16, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Ricky D. Freese, 62, Dresden, OUI (alcohol), March 7, 2024, $500, license suspended 150 days; violating condition of release, March 7, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Melvin J. Gleason, 75, Pittston, criminal mischief, Sept. 14, 2024; failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, Sept. 14, 2024, both dismissed (other).

Cory James Ladwig, 33, Gorham, failure to register vehicle, Aug. 10, 2023, de minimus.

Chris Morton Carr, 20, Bangor, two counts violating protection order, March 29, 2024, June 25, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 12 hours; violating condition of release, June 25, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 12 hours.

Katrina Pearce, 37, Boothbay, attaching false plates, July 7, 2024, guilty.

Trevor Kyle Reali, 31, Biddeford, violating protection from abuse order, April 18, 2023; domestic violence stalking, April 18, 2023, both dismissed (plea to other charge); violating protective order, April 18, 2023, unconditional discharge.

Lily Jean Schutte, 18, Wiscasset, failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, Dec. 2, 2024, dismissed (other).

Shawn D. Snodgrass, 29, Belfast, domestic violence aggravated assault, Sept. 6, 2024; domestic violence assault, Sept. 6, 2024; obstructing report of crime, Sept. 6, 2024, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Shawn Sprague, 31, Waldoboro, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence, April 22, 2024, dismissed (other).

Taylor B. Tweedy, 20, West Gardiner, minor consuming liquor, June 29, 2024, dismissed after deferred disposition.

