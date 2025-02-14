Lincoln County Courts

Joyce Collins, 57, Westport Island, OUI (alcohol), April 1, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Susan Gennett, 53, Camden, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, May 26, 2023; fail to give correct name, address, or date of birth, May 26, 2023, both dismissed (other).

Abram Raen Houston, 19, Boulder, Colo., minor having false identification, Aug. 5, 2024, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Nathan Lee, 46, Jefferson, domestic violence aggravated assault, Jan. 1, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven years all but two years suspended, probation three years; domestic violence criminal threatening, Jan. 1, 2021, Two Bridges Regional Jail two years.

Thomas Nichols, 57, Waldoboro, failure to register vehicle, Aug. 12, 2024, dismissed (other).

Matthew R. Scally, 30, Saco, OUI (alcohol), April 4, 2024; possessing firearm near school, April 4, 2024, both dismissed (insufficient evidence).

David O. Schylling, 66, Pemaquid, reckless conduct, Oct. 30, 2024, dismissed (other).

Christie Tarbox, 34, Arrowsic, domestic violence assault, March 11, 2023; violating condition of release, March 11, 2023, both dismissed after deferred disposition.

Stuart C. Wyman, 34, Edgecomb, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, May 1, 2023; unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, May 1, 2023, both dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, May 1, 2023, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail two years all but 66 days suspended, probation two years; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, May 5, 2024, $400, $400 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days; criminal trespass, May 5, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, June 28, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days, restitution $20; violating condition of release, June 28, 2024, guilty; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, July 13, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days, restitution $200; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Nov. 25, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days; violating condition of release, Nov. 25, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

