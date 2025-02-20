Lincoln County Courts

Scott W. Bennett, 33, Boothbay, trafficking or furnishing imitation scheduled drug, Dec. 27, 2023, $400.

Kevan D. Campbell, 40, Auburn, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Dec. 13, 2022, guilty.

Derek K. Cole, 32, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol), July 31, 2024, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Todd Kelley, 31, Bremen, commercial shellfishing without a license, 1st, Aug. 26, 2024, $100.

Anthony McCullagh, 31, Damariscotta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, June 22, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 15 days, restitution $46.24; criminal trespass, June 22, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 15 days; OUI (drugs or combo), July 21, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, July 21, 2024, $575, license suspended 30 days; two counts criminal trespass, Dec. 28, 2024, Jan. 4, unconditional discharge; two counts violating condition of release, Dec. 28, 2024, Jan. 4, unconditional discharge; domestic violence assault, Dec. 26, 2024; criminal restraint, Dec. 26, 2024; criminal mischief, Dec. 26, 2024; violating condition of release, Dec. 26, 2024, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Caine Mansir, 42, Randolph, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, April 2, 2020, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Brodrick M. Paton, 31, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 4, 2024, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Camron Leroy Yant Peters, 29, Rockland, theft by unauthorized use of property, July 2, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days; failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, July 2, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days.

Ashley E. Robinson, 50, Woolwich, assault on an officer, April 7, 2024; operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, April 7, 2024; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, April 7, 2024, all dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, April 7, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail four days; OUI (alcohol) – no test, one prior, Oct. 5, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Oct. 5, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 30 days, license suspended 30 days; driving to endanger, Oct. 5, 2024, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Jason Schlander, 43, Jefferson, domestic violence aggravated assault, March 25, 2023, probation violation, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months, probation partially revoked.

Daniel Andrew Taylor, 37, Urawa, Japan, OUI (alcohol), July 30, 2024, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Shane M. Woods, 23, Waldoboro, failing to make oral or written accident report, May 23, 2024, restitution $110, unconditional discharge.

Superior Court

Jeffrey R. Luce, 46, South Bristol, hindering apprehension or prosecution, June 10, 2012, probation violation, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

