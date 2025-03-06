Lincoln County Courts

Eldon Bennett, 41, Rockport, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence, Aug. 30, 2019, probation violation, Maine Department of Corrections two years, probation revoked.
Jason R. Blake, 44, Edgecomb, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 9, 2024, guilty.
Clinton E. Collamore, 34, Waldoboro, hunt from stand or blind overlooking deer bait, Nov. 5, 2024, $500; failing to make oral or written accident report, Nov. 21, 2024, guilty.
Leslie E. Demmons, 77, Waldoboro, assault, Jan. 24, $300.
Owen B. Dyer, 20, Bristol, passing stopped school bus, Dec. 17, 2024, filed without costs.
Byrlynne Ellis, 46, Damariscotta, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, Jan. 13, unconditional discharge; violating condition of release, Jan. 20, Two Bridges Regional Jail 20 days.
Joshua R. Louder, 32, Waldoboro, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Jan. 19, $150.
Benjamin L. Martineau Jr., 35, South Portland, burglary, Aug. 19, 2022, probation violation, Department of Corrections six years, probation revoked, restitution $1,348.
Anthony Mccullagh, 31, Damariscotta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 28, 2024, dismissed (other).
David J. Michaud, 44, Ellsworth, violating condition of release, Feb. 19, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours.
Mark A. Moody, 37, Nobleboro, trap tag limits, March 16, 2024, guilty; tag system penalties, March 16, 2024, $100.
Olivia Morrison, 30, Bristol, domestic violence assault, Jan. 13, dismissed (other).
Steven Nichols, 40, Bristol, fail to timely register bear, deer, moose, turkey, Nov. 16, 2024, $50.
Mckayla Paulsen, 25, Spruce Head, domestic violence assault, Jan. 8, dismissed (other).
Dakota R. Peaslee, 24, Jefferson, operating while license suspended or revoked, Dec. 9, 2024, dismissed (other).
Colleen M. Sawyer, 59, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 24, 2024, guilty.
Ryan Shorey, 31, Southport, criminal mischief, July 29, 2024, dismissed by court.