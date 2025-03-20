Lincoln County Courts

Brogan Barter, 23, Boothbay, OUI (alcohol), March 24, 2024, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Christopher M. Beckwith, 26, Windsor, violating condition of release, May 18, 2024, guilty.

Mercedez Brann, 20, Pittston, minor consuming liquor, Nov. 16, 2024, $50.

Elizabeth Capone, 43, Bridgton, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 26, 2024, $1,000, license suspended 150 days; violating condition of release, Aug. 26, 2024, $250, $250 suspended; refusing to submit to arrest or detent., physical force, Aug. 26, 2024, $250, $250 suspended.

Jason B. Chamness, 47, Boothbay, burglary, aggravated criminal trespass, assault, June 1, 2024, all dismissed (plea to other charge); criminal mischief, June 1, 2024, $250.

Noah Curtis, 20, Hope, assault, criminal mischief, violating condition of release, Aug. 17, 2024, all dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Aug. 17, 2024, $250.

Aaron James Delano, 49, Damariscotta, violating protection order, Aug. 4, 2024, guilty.

Timothy Fraser, 34, Wiscasset, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, June 29, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of heroin, violating condition of release, July 10, 2024, all dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful possession of scheduled drug, July 10, 2024, Maine Department of Corrections three years, all suspended, probation two years, restitution $6,029.70; violating condition of release, July 10, 2024, guilty.

Dylan P. Geyer, 32, Trevett, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 22, $250.

Richard A. Gray Sr., 47, Boothbay, aggravated forgery, March 7, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge); operating while license suspended or revoked, April 9, 2024, $250; fail to give correct name, address, or date of birth, April 9, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Nickolas S. Griffin, 24, Bremen, hindering apprehension or prosecution, Oct. 29, 2024, $50.

George Lee Hamlin, 45, Wiscasset, aggravated criminal mischief, fail to stop, provide information, March 29, 2024, both dismissed (plea to other charge); failing to make oral or written accident report, March 29, 2024, $100, $100 suspended, restitution $1,800.

Kaitlyn Haskell, 26, Camden, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 18, 2024, $250.

Jennifer Hilster, 53, Sabattus, operating after registration suspended, failing to stop for officer, Jan. 6, both dismissed (de minimis).

Collin X. Kalina, 29, New Harbor, OUI (alcohol) – no test, March 5, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours, license suspended 150 days; operate vehicle without license, March 5, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; violating condition of release, March 5, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours.

Charles Leonard, 38, Brunswick, operating while license suspended or revoked, Jan, 10, dismissed (other).

Michael T. Libby, 57, Newcastle, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Oct. 2, 2024, $100.

Rebecca Libby, 38, Waldoboro, domestic violence aggravated assault, Nov. 11, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge), criminal mischief, Nov. 11, 2024, $100.

Benjamin D. Miller, 50, Woolwich, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, April 21, 2021, dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful possession of scheduled drug, April 21, 2024, $400.

Joshua W. Miller, 43, Boothbay, OUI (alcohol), Sept. 17, 2022, dismissed (plea to other charge); reckless conduct, Sept. 17, 2022, $500.

Brandon C. Morin, 38, Greene, OUI (alcohol), Sept. 11, 2024, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Zachary Overlock, 34, Waldoboro, eluding an officer, driving to endanger, operating while license suspended or revoked, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 6, 2024, all dismissed (plea to other charge); OUI (alcohol), June 6, 2024, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours, license suspended 30 days; failing to stop for officer, June 6, 2024, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 40 hours; violating condition of release, June 6, 2024, guilty.

Seth M. Petersen, 32, Boothbay Harbor, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 29, 2023, $500, license suspended 150 days; motor vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Oct. 29, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); violating condition of release, Aug. 11, 2024, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Marcy Pinkham, 63, Southport, domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention physical force, Nov. 16, 2024, both dismissed (plea to other charge); false public alarm or report, Nov. 16, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours.

Harmony G. Pottle, 43, Bath, operating while license suspended or revoked; violating condition of release, Feb. 6, both dismissed (other).

Aaron Potvin, 32, Parsonsfield, operating after registration suspended, Jan 7, dismissed (other).

Fredi Aparicio Roldan, 33, Brackston, Ga., driving to endanger, Oct. 17, 2024, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Fredi Roldan, 33, Clearwater, Fla., littering, Oct. 17, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Dakota J. Rumery, 28, Lisbon Falls, domestic violence assault, priors domestic violence, Oct. 17, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 27 months, probation partially revoked.

Mitchell Sawyer, 43, Thomaston, operating while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 28, dismissed (other).

Zachary D. Smith, 28, Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked – OUI, Aug. 24, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge), motor vehicle speeding, 30-plus mph over speed limit, Aug. 24, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail seven days; driving to endanger, Aug. 24, 2024, $575, Two Bridges Regional Jail 7 days, license suspended 30 days.

Adam Alan Sprague, 40, Bristol, assault, Aug. 15, 2024, $500.

Jonas L. Stepanauskas, 18, Nobleboro, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit, June 30, 2024, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Sarah Sylvia, 37, Winchester, Mass., March 25, 2023, OUI (alcohol) – no test, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Allen Teele, 55, Waldoboro, domestic violence terrorizing, June 22, 2024, dismissed by court; violating condition of release, Sept. 4, 2024, dismissed by court.

Zebbie D. Thomas, 32, Augusta, operate after habitual offender revocation, one prior, July 16, 2024, $1,000, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months.

Bryan Tillson, 42, Whitefield, OUI (alcohol), Oct. 26, 2024, $500, license suspended 150 days; operating motor vehicle beyond class restriction, failure to register vehicle, Oct. 26, 2024, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Autumn Weed, 27, Dresden, burn without permit, Nov. 14, 2024, dismissed (other).

Brady P. Wharton, 22, South China, failing to make oral or written accident report, Aug. 4, 2024, $500; failure to register vehicle, Aug. 4, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Joshua A. Wright, 23, Edgecomb, OUI (alcohol) – no test, Sept. 11, 2024, $500.

