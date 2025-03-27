Lincoln County Courts

Terry J. Couture Jr., 40, Wiscasset, endangering the welfare of a child, May 24, 2023; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, May 24, 2023, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

John Davey, 35, Augusta, violating condition of release, June 20, 2024; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, June 20, 2024; escape, June 20, 2024; operating while license suspended or revoked, June 20, 2024, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Camden Jadis, 35, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sept. 11, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Tylor Miller, 30, Union, illegal possession of firearm, Aug. 8, 2022, Maine Department of Corrections three years all but 90 days suspended, probation two years.

Martin Morenz, 69, Newcastle, domestic violence assault, Nov. 20, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

