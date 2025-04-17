Lincoln County Courts

Winifred Davenport, 40, Cushing, driving to endanger, May 15, 2024, dismissed after deferred disposition.
Anthony Feltis, 39, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, June 9, 2024; violating condition of release, June 9, 2024, both dismissed (insufficient evidence).
Arjan Lepo, 57, Worcester, Mass., OUI (alcohol), March 18, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.
Krishtiana Morrow, 27, Jefferson, theft by unauthorized use of property, June 13, 2024, dismissed (other).
Norman A. Palmer, 37, Boothbay, criminal mischief, Sept. 28, 2024, $500; aggravated criminal trespass, Nov. 8, 2024, $500; assault, Nov. 8, 2024, $500, $500 suspended; violating condition of release, Nov. 8, 2024, $500, $500 suspended; criminal restraint, Nov. 8, 2024, $500, $500 suspended.
Sarah Rebick, 50, Wiscasset, OUI (alcohol) – no test, Dec. 5, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.
Alan Thomas Thornton Jr., 51, Whitefield, violating protection order, April 6, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours.