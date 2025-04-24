Lincoln County Courts

Jamison Barnett, 21, Waterville, burglary, Feb. 18, 2024; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Feb. 18, 2024, both dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Feb. 18, 2024, restitution $2,000, unconditional discharge.

Peter A. Berry, 33, Wiscasset, theft of lost, mislaid, or misdelivered property, Oct. 18, 2024, dismissed after deferred disposition; violating condition of release, Oct. 18, 2024, $250.

Michael Chapman, 33, Wiscasset, driving to endanger, Feb. 12, $575.

Tyler Davis, 29, Whitefield, violating protection order, Aug. 23, 2024; two counts violating condition of release, Aug. 23, 2024, all dismissed (other).

Kristina M. Donahue, 45, Damariscotta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 15, $100, $100 suspended, restitution $276.72.

George Ganson Jr., 41, Chamberlain, fail to stop, remain, provide information, Oct. 22, 2024, dismiss (other).

Erika Graupner, 31, Sanford, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, June 24, 2024, $400.

Maya Nicole Haley, 23, Westbrook, operating after registration suspended, Feb. 12, dismissed (other).

Scott Hanna, 23, Alna, violating condition of release, May 25, 2024, unconditional discharge.

Arnold Konecny, 43, Waldoboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Dec. 17, 2024, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Robert F. Labelle, 56, Whitefield, burn without permit, Jan. 19, $100; burning prohibited material, Jan. 19, $100.

Margaret Ligotti, 44, Bath, OUI (alcohol), Aug. 3, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Joseph Eric Locke, 45, Jefferson, burglary, Nov. 18, 2024; unlawful sexual contact, Nov. 18, 2024, both dismissed (plea to other charge); assault, Nov. 18, 2024, $300.

Bonnie L. McAdams, 39, Bath, OUI (alcohol), April 22, 2023; violating condition of release, April 22, 2023, both dismissed after deferred disposition; driving to endanger, April 22, 2023, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Sean M. McCarthy, 41, Dresden, allowing dog to be at large, March 25, $50.

Destiny Jane Petersen, 31, Jefferson, operate vehicle without license, Feb. 6, $50.

Christopher Poulin, 30, Jefferson, hunt from stand or blind overlooking deer bait, Nov. 9, 2024, $500.

Makaveli Reyes, 20, Waterbury, Conn., aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, July 29, 2024; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, July 29, 2024, both dismissed (plea to other charge); operate vehicle without license, July 29, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours; unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, July 29, 2024, $400.

Kenneth Scheimreif, 28, Waldoboro, unlawful use of migratory game birds – hunt, Jan. 4, $50.

Jessica Seagrave, 34, Jackson, domestic violence aggravated assault, July 13, 2024; domestic violence assault, July 13, 2024, both dismissed (plea to other charge).

Dillon E. Shaw, 38, Augusta, littering, Feb. 2, $1,000, license suspended six months.

Jimmy Soto, 36, San Antonio, Texas, OUI (alcohol) – no test, July 14, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Amy Troy, 38, San Antonio, Texas, OUI (alcohol), Sept. 26, 2022, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Anthony N. Vitale Jr., 25, Thomaston, assault, Feb. 6, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge); disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Feb. 6, 2024, unconditional discharge.

Xavier Barret Woodbury, 19, Rockland, operating while license suspended or revoked, Sept. 8, 2024, dismissed (other).

Alton D. Wyman, 40, Topsham, OUI (alcohol), Jan. 12, $500, Two Bridges Regional Jail 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Mark A Wyman, 68, East Boothbay, OUI (alcohol), one prior, Aug. 15, 2022, $700, Two Bridges Regional Jail 14 days, license suspended three years, registration suspended; violating condition of release, Nov. 30, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours; driving to endanger, Nov. 30, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

