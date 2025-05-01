Lincoln County Courts

Daniel Derosier, 21, Damariscotta, violating condition of release, April 9, $100; disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, April 9, $100, $100 suspended.

Steve Freeman II, 24, Whitefield, violating protection order, April 21, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours.

Dasuan Jacobs, 27, Dorchester, Mass., eluding an officer, Feb. 10, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months; aggravated criminal mischief, Feb. 10, Two Bridges Regional Jail nine months, restitution $2,500; failing to stop for officer, Feb. 10; driving to endanger, Feb. 10; violating condition of release, Feb. 10; motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Feb. 10; operating while license suspended or revoked, Feb. 10, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Michael A. Smith, 55, Cushing, assault, June 27, 2024; driving to endanger, June 27, 2024; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, June 27, 2024, all dismissed (other).

Dustin E. Thiboutot, 47, Boothbay Harbor, kidnapping, Nov. 8, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Kellen T. Whitney, 25, Waldoboro, eluding an officer, Oct. 31, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge).

