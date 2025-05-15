Lincoln County Courts

David A. Carver, 49, Rockland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sept. 3, 2023, Maine Department of Corrections two years; unlawful possession heroin, priors, Sept. 24, 2023, $400, Department of Corrections two years; violating condition of release, Sept. 24, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail six months.

Aaron James Delano, 50, Damariscotta, violating protection order, May 6, Two Bridges Regional Jail 12 hours.

Edward Fox, 36, Damariscotta, operate while license suspended or revoked, prior, Sept. 10, 2022, $500, $500 suspended; theft by deception, priors, Feb. 3, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days; operating while license suspended or revoked, May 8, 2023; violating condition of release, May 8, 2023, both dismissed (plea to other charge); unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, May 13, 2023, $400, $400 suspended; violating condition of release, May 13, 2023, guilty; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, April 22, 2024, $500; violating condition of release, April 22, 2024, unconditional discharge; operating while license suspended or revoked, May 11, 2024, $250, $250 suspended; violating condition of release, May 11, 2024, guilty; burglary, Aug. 19, 2024; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, Aug. 19, 2024; violating condition of release, Aug. 19, 2024; criminal mischief, Aug. 19, 2024, all dismissed (insufficient evidence).

Kayla A. Meagher, 35, Wiscasset, operating after habitual offender revocation, Aug. 13, 2023; violating condition of release, Aug. 13, 2023, both dismissed (other).

Hollis Stanley Owens, 51, South Boston, Mass., aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, April 9, 2024, $400, Two Bridges Regional Jail six years; two counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, April 9, 2024, $400, $400 suspended, Two Bridges Regional Jail six years; illegal possession of firearm, April 9, 2024, Two Bridges Regional Jail three years; two counts criminal forfeiture of property, April 25, 2024, guilty.

Jeannette Thibeault, 53, Farmingdale, OUI (drugs or combo), Aug. 15, 2024, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

