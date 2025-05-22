Lincoln County Courts

Noah Begin, 30, Nobleboro, OUI (alcohol), July 9, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, July 9, 2023, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Benjamin L. Bushey, 41, Rockland, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, April 9, 2024, $400, $400 suspended; OUI (drugs or combo), June 6, 2024, $500, license suspended 150 days.

Sirenna J. Butler, 24, Warren, OUI (alcohol), Sept. 30, 2024; violating condition of release, Sept. 30, 2024, both dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, Sept. 30, 2024, $575, license suspended 30 days; violating condition of release, Dec. 31, 2024, de minimus.

Douglas Chisholm, 61, Nobleboro, driving to endanger, Nov. 3, 2023, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Lester C. Dancer Jr., 47, Whitefield, violating condition of release, Feb. 17, $250.

Diana Desjardins, 47, Richmond, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, July 15, 2024, $400; violating condition of release, July 15, 2024, $250, $250 suspended.

Tailynne Fogg, 21, Rockland, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Aug. 12, 2024, $400; violating condition of release, Aug. 12, 2024, guilty; six counts violating condition of release, Aug. 12, 2024, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Ethan Gordon, 21, Bath, operating while license suspended or revoked, Jan. 8, $250; violating condition of release, Jan. 8, $250, $250 suspended.

Michael J. Hansen, 52, Waldoboro, OUI (alcohol), two priors, June 6, 2022, $1,100, $1,100 suspended, Maine Department of Corrections five years all but 30 months suspended, probation one year, license suspended six years, registration suspended.

Colin M. Higgins, 30, Newcastle, failing to notify of motor-vehicle accident, July 4, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours; failing to make oral or written accident report, July 4, 2023, Two Bridges Regional Jail 24 hours.

Gregory J. Jacobs, 40, Nobleboro, OUI (alcohol), one prior, June 23, 2023, dismissed (plea to other charge); driving to endanger, June 23, 2023, $575, license suspended 30 days.

Sumner Keith, 32, Nobleboro, allowing dog to be at large, April 1, $50; allowing dog to be at large, April 4, $100.

Thomas Lailer, 24, Bremen, operate vehicle without license, July 9, 2020, dismissed (plea to other charge); domestic violence assault, Aug. 5, 2020, guilty; violating condition of release, Aug. 30, 2020, $500; violating condition of release, Oct. 15, 2020, $500, $500 suspended.

John M. Leach, 29, Windsor, domestic violence stalking, Jan. 15, Two Bridges Regional Jail 364 days all but three days suspended, probation one year; protective order from harassment violation, Jan. 15, Two Bridges Regional Jail three days; harassment by telephone, Jan. 15; two counts violating condition of release, Jan. 15, March 13; violating protection order, March 13, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Michael H. Maccoole, 36, Camden, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sept. 3, 2023; criminal conspiracy, Sept. 3, 2023, both dismissed (plea to other charge); theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sept. 3, 2023, $500.

Rolando M. Mejia, 37, Boothbay Harbor, operating while license suspended or revoked, March 16, 2024, dismissed (other).

Raymond E. Nobles, 28, Boothbay Harbor, attaching false plates, Jan. 16, $50.

Bridget M. Parker, 40, Warren, driving to endanger, April 13, 2022; attaching false plates, April 13, 2022, both dismissed after deferred disposition.

Sean F. Pinkham, 37, Wiscasset, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, June 7, 2024; violating condition of release, June 7, 2024, both dismissed (insufficient evidence); use of drug paraphernalia, June 7, 2024, $50.

Sean Taylor Purdy, 26, Augusta, OUI (alcohol), Sept. 20, 2024, $500, license suspended 150 days; motor-vehicle speeding: 30-plus mph over speed limit, Sept. 20, 2024, dismissed (plea to other charge).

Konstantinos Rigas, 37, Boothbay Harbor, tampering with witness, informant, juror or victim, May 22, 2019, Two Bridges Regional Jail 60 days, probation partially revoked; disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, Sept. 13, 2024; criminal threatening, Nov. 19, 2024; violating condition of release, Jan. 1, all dismissed (plea to other charge).

Jeremy Ware, 22, East Boothbay, OUI (alcohol), June 30, 2023, dismissed after deferred disposition.

Tyler R. Widdecomb, 35, Cushing, shellfish harvesting license violation – personal, March 22, $100.

Christopher M. Witt, 44, Southport, OUI (alcohol), April 22, 2024, $500, license suspended 150 days.

